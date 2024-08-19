Strong results from services in the Pacific and with Latin America drove ZIM's quarterly performance

After the improvement of the economic and operating results
recorded in the first quarter of this year, in the period
following quarterly the performance of the shipping company
ZIM have grown further since the
revenues that, with a total of 1.93 billion dollars,
recorded an increase of +47.6% on the second quarter of 2023.
The increase was driven by the appreciation of value
of maritime freight rates that in the period April-June 2024
marked an average value of 1,674 dollars/TEU (+40.3%), as well as
by the increase in the volumes of cargo carried by the fleet that
in the quarter amounted to a record 952 thousand containers
TEU (+10.7%). The growth in volumes transported was
generated by the significant increase in traffic handled on the routes
transpacific and transatlantic countries, which were respectively
record number of 423 thousand TEUs (+29.0%) and 137 thousand TEUs (+33.0%),
as well as by the very substantial increase in volumes transported
services with Latin America, which reached a record share of
126 thousand TEUs (+90.9%), which more than offset the decline
-30.8% of volumes handled on Asia-Europe routes, affected
the effects of the crisis in the Middle East and the consequent almost
elimination of containerized traffic through the
Suez, and the -24.7% drop in volumes transported on the routes
which amounted to 183 thousand TEUs.
In the period April-June of this year, the activity of
ZIM's maritime transport directly generated revenues of
$1.59 billion (+55.3%), of which $897.1 million was generated by
transpacific services (+98.3%), 156.6 million from services
transatlantic liners (-3.0%), 192.8 million from Asia-Europe services
(+27.1%), 182.9 million from services with Latin America (+77.9%) and
€164.5 million from intra-Asian services (+3.9%).
Regarding the change in revenues and cargo volumes
transported on the main world routes, the president and
CEO of the company, Eli Glickman,
highlighted that, "during the quarter, the ZIM
benefited from the strategic decision to increase exposure
of the company in the spot market of transpacific trades. That
- he explained - has allowed us to achieve a significant
growth in a context of freight rates that were high for a
a period higher than expected".
In the second quarter of this year, the operating profit of the
Israeli company was $468.3 million and
net income of $372.8 million compared to
both negative for -167.8 million and -212.7 million
dollars in the corresponding period of 2023.
In the first half of 2024, revenues totaled 3.49
billion dollars, up +30.2% on the first half
last year. Operating profit and net profit were
€634.9 million and €464.9 million compared to negative results
for -$181.7 million and -$270.8 million in the first six months
of 2023. In the first half of this year, the ZIM fleet
transported containers for a total of 1.80 million TEUs
(+10.4%) and the average value of sea freight rates was
equal to 1,569 dollars/TEU (+22.0%).
As for the outlook for the coming months, Glickman made
I note that results are expected in the second half of 2024
better than in the first half of the year in the wake of the
continued supply pressure caused by the crisis in the Mediterranean Sea
Red and the favorable trend in demand.
Glickman recalled that by the end of 2024, ZIM will take over
the remaining eight container carriers of the 46
newly built ships of the company, of which 28 are powered by
liquefied natural gas.