In the first quarter of 2024, traffic in Belgian ports returned to growth

After six quarters of decline, in the first three months of 2024 the
cargo traffic in Belgian ports has returned to
growth thanks to the increase in goods at boarding. The Institute
National Statistics announced today that in the first quarter of
This year the total traffic was 70.35 million
of tonnes, with an increase of +0.4% over the same period of 2014,
2023. Loading alone amounted to 33.16 million
tons (+4.9%) and those on land to 37.19 million
tons (-3.3%).
The increase in volumes was particularly pronounced
movements in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the quarter
previous, with goods on landing showing growth
by +3.5% and those at the landing by +6.5%.
In the first three months of this year, ships arrived in ports
There were 5,346 Belgian visitors, with a decrease of -2.4% on the corresponding
period of 2023 and with a decrease of -0.4% on the last quarter
of 2023, while those departing from the ports of call were
5,381, with a decrease of -1.7% on the first quarter of 2023 and
an increase of +0.8% over the fourth quarter of 2023.