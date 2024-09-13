In the third quarter of 2024, the degree of connection of Italy to the global network of containerized maritime services decreased
UNCTAD's LSCI index fell by -2.7%
Ginevra
September 13, 2024
The degree of connection of Italian ports to the world network
of containerized maritime services has significantly increased
frayed in the third quarter of this year. Il Liner Shipping
Connectivity Index (LSCI), the index produced by the Conference
United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for
define the degree of integration of a nation into the network of
scheduled services worldwide and which has as its reference the index set by
to 100 for the average value of port connectivity in the
first quarter of 2023, indicates for the third quarter of 2024 a
value 283.4 for Italian ports, with a decrease of -2.7% on the
third quarter of 2023 and a decline of -1.0% on the second quarter
of 2024.
In addition, UNCTAD has created the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity
Index (PLSCI), which defines the integration of a single port
in global liner maritime service networks. In the third
quarters of this year, among the Italian ports with the best
connection to the global network of liner services, the PLSCI index
for the port of Genoa was 411.7, down by
-6.8% on the third quarter of 2023. Following the ports of Gioia Tauro
with an index of 315.5 (-5.6%), La Spezia with 262.3 (-5.3%), Salerno
with 184.9 (-9.6%), Livorno with 166.4 (-13.5%), Trieste with 156.0
(-0.2%), Naples with 131.1 (-35.7%), Venice with 112.3 (+5.3%), Vado
Liguria with 86.4 (-27.6%), Civitavecchia with 85.7 (-9.9%), Ravenna
with 83.2 (-1.0%), Ancona with 78.0 (-2.8%), Marina di Carrara with
26.5 (-21.6%) and Cagliari with 26.1 (-27.6%).
Among the main European maritime nations, in the third quarter
this year, the LSCI indices of Spain were up
(index 427.5; +2.3%), United Kingdom (375.7; +0.4%), France (264.9;
+0.2%), Portugal (181.7; +3.5%), Poland (128.2; +3.3%), Sweden
(117.8; +5.8%), Denmark (88.1; +2.7%), Slovenia (76.7; +3.2%) and
Croatia (61.8; +1.1%), while, in addition to Italy,
a decrease in the LSCI indices of the Netherlands (380.2; -3.3%), Belgium
(345.7; -4.4%), Germany (301.7; -5.1%), Turkey (275.2; -4.3%),
Greece (177.4; -10.4%) and Malta (110.9; -12.1%).
