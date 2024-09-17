The handover of 80% of the capital of Meyer Werft to the public party has been made official

After the green light in recent days from the Budget Commission
of the German Parliament
(
of the 11th
September
2024) and after the signing of the shareholders' agreements
This weekend, yesterday during a company meeting in
Papenburg representatives of the German Federal Government and the Land
of Lower Saxony have communicated to the employees of Meyer Werft
the entry of the two institutions into the company's share capital
which have taken over about 80% and today the shipbuilding group
has formalized the new ownership structure of the company
confirming that the federal government and the Land will invest 400 million euros
euros in Meyer Werft and will also provide financial guarantees for
an amount of approximately one billion euros each in order to
finance ongoing orders and stabilize the company. In addition
Meyer Werft specified that he had entered into all the agreements
also necessary with banking institutions.
"Our goal - highlighted the administration
delegate of the German shipbuilding company, Bernd Eikens,
commenting on the conclusion of the agreement with the public sector - it is
leading Meyer Werft and thus its employees into a future
safe and successful. We firmly believe - he specified - that the
our company has a future thanks to its innovative technology
and its highly motivated staff. We are confident that we will go out
stronger together from this crisis and we will maintain our
position as one of the leading companies in the
international shipbuilding". Eikens specified that,
However, the work "is not yet finished, on the contrary," he said.
underlined - has just begun. We have developed a
scenario and a restructuring plan that must now be
be implemented'.
Confirming that "there is still a lot to do",
during yesterday's company meeting, the Minister of Economy
Lower Saxony, Olaf Lies, recalled that the social partners
have agreed on a plan "which will also involve
significant cuts. Now - he added - we will travel together this
A road that is certainly not easy."
Meyer Werft specified that the financial crisis
of the company, which has over 3,000 employees, has been
caused by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the
Russia's war against Ukraine and the explosion of prices
of raw materials. Added to this was the effect of the
shipbuilding payments made by the Group which, as
practices, are carried out for 80% of the total at the time of the
delivery of the ship and until then the company must finance
construction with bridge loans. Meyer Werft pointed out that,
despite this financial emergency that can be
also thanks to the new state guarantees that are essential
To bring the group back on a stable course, the company has a
order backlog worth €11 billion up to
2031.
Finally, Meyer Werft recalled that the participation of the
public part to the company's capital will not be long
term being the common objective of the public and private parties of
return the property to private individuals, and to this end the agreement
provides for a right of redemption granted to the Meyer family in
sole ownership of the group.