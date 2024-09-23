Assiterminal appoints the members of the commissions and working groups

After the shareholders' meeting in July, which saw the election of
president of Tomaso Cognolato flanked by the vice presidents
Antonio Barbara, Antonio Pandolfo, Carlo Merli, Luca Trevisan and
past president Luca Becce, as well as the confirmation of the board
the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators
(Assiterminal) has consolidated its operational team
formalizing in these days the composition of the commissions and
of the working groups.
The commissions, whose chairmen participate in the council
The board of directors are: HR&Education (training and development): Irina
Stultus (HHLA PLT), Lorenza Paletto (Studio Toffoletto De Luca
Tamajo); IT&Digital (digital transition): Giordano Bruno
Guerrini, Federico Rupnik (Circle); Operations (focus on containers and
various goods): Santi Casciano (APM Vado); Cruise&ferry (focus on
cruises and cabotage): Antonio Di Monte (West Sicily Gate); Energy
(energy transition): Walter Cardaci (Intergroup ), Mariano
Rosasco; Europe (interaction vs European institutions): Fabio
Bucchioni (PSA), Davide Maresca, Fabrizio Vettosi; Consultation
National Ports: Erik Klingenberg (Studio Maresca&Lex).
In addition, under the coordination of the director of the association
Alessandro Ferrari, the following working groups are set up:
HSE: Vittorio Marzuoli (TDT), Stefano Mordeglia (Sige); Security:
Claudia Ambrosi (WSG), Gennaro Esposito; CISM: Alessandro Ferrari.