Agreement for the design and construction of a new maritime railway station in Savona
The adaptation of the connection between the Savona Parco Doria station and the new plant is planned
Savona
October 7, 2024
Today at the Palacrociere maritime station in the port of Savona the
representatives of the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Occidentale, Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), Ministero delle Donne
Infrastructure and Transport and the Municipality of Savona have signed
A memorandum of understanding to build a new railway station
in the port of the Ligurian city and adapt the
connection of about 2.5 kilometers between the station of Savona Parco
Doria and the new maritime railway system. The agreement contains
the actions necessary for the development of the design, the
carrying out the authorization process for the approval of the project, the
and the definition of the planned interventions. Beyond
upgrade of the railway line, the project, which will be
carried out in phases, includes the installation of new equipment
station and line technologies.
The new railway station in correspondence with the current one
Savona Marittima park will be equipped with a track that
will allow the parking of freight trains of equal length
about 550 meters. The construction of a
160 meters long sidewalk for passengers
located about 300 meters from the Palacrociere cruise terminal and a
walkway connecting the same platform and the terminal.
The complex of interventions involves an estimated investment of about
55 million euros.
The agreement provides that by the end of this year RFI will prepare
A first feasibility document of the alternatives
Design. The subsequent phases include, again by RFI and
once the clearances from MIT and AdSP have been obtained, the drafting of the
technical and economic feasibility project (PFTE) as follows
to be able to define the times and costs of the interventions. All
will take place in coordination with the existing projects of the
Municipality of Savona.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher