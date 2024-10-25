Fincantieri opens a center in San Francisco for the development of dual-use technologies applicable in both civil and military sectors

The Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced
the opening of an Innovation Antenna at the Mind the Bridge
Innovation Center in San Francisco with the aim of exploring
new trends and develop innovative solutions in the field of
dual-use technologies applicable in both civil and military sectors.
The areas of development - explained the company - concern
mainly artificial intelligence, cyber security,
automation and robotics, sectors in which the convergence of
civil and military applications is particularly marked.
"The defence industry - highlighted
the CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero - is deeply rooted in our
DNA. Fincantieri is a laboratory of innovation
in heavy industry, one of the few remaining in Italy. We
managed to maintain a world leadership thanks to our
ability to integrate complex technologies, ranging from
from cruise ships to military units. The defense is
For us, it is not just a tradition, but an area of continuous innovation:
Through the development of dual-use technologies, we are able to create
solutions that respond to both civil and military challenges. This
allows us to anticipate the needs of both sectors and to make
Evolve our offer. In an uncertain geopolitical context, the
ability to navigate between these two worlds becomes an asset
strategic for industry and for the country".
On the occasion of the announcement of the opening of the Fincantieri center
presented, in collaboration with Mind the Bridge and with the
support of Crunchbase, a leading provider of
research and monitoring of private companies, the report "Dual-use
technologies: going beyond the dual-use divide", a research
which for the first time maps this sector in depth in
strong expansion. The analysis, which examined over 60,000
startups in the 47 NATO and allied countries, showed that about 25%
(15.260) develops dual-use technologies. Of these, 170 have already
active in the military sector while another 715, initially
focused on civilian solutions, they have turned to defense.
Currently, only 5% of dual-use startups have implemented
technologies also for the defense sector, highlighting a huge
potential still unexpressed. The report also highlights that in
countries such as Israel, the conversion rates from civilian to military
exceed 60%, a trend that could be repeated in other
Regions.