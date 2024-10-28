Wan Hai Lines orders eight new 16,000 TEU containerships
Orders against the South Korean HD Hyundai Samho and Samsung Heavy Industries
Taipei
October 28, 2024
Taiwan's Wan Hai Lines (WHL) has issued a
South Korean HD Hyundai Samho Co. and Samsung Heavy Industries Co.
substantial orders for the supply of eight new containerships to be
16,000 TEUs that can be powered by methanol. Orders
with regard to the two shipbuilding companies provide
each the construction of four ships worth a total of
816 million dollars, for an investment for each
container carrier between approximately $187 million and $204 million.
In addition, the company's board of directors
has approved the purchase of containers, an order whose
consistency will be announced later.
These important orders, which together represent the most important
high investment in new WHL ships, in addition to those
last August to acquire up to 20 new container carriers,
of which 12 of 8,000 TEUs with an option for four more and four of 8,700 TEUs
(
of the 12th
August 2024).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher