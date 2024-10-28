Hapag-Lloyd will introduce calls at Italian ports in two services between the Mediterranean and the US East Coast

Coinciding with the entry into force of the Gemini alliance
Cooperation, vessel sharing agreement that will bind it to the
Danish Maersk Line
(
of 17
January
2025), Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will introduce
changes to two weekly scheduled services connecting the
Mediterranean with the east coast of the United States
calls at Italian ports in collaboration with the Israeli ZIM.
From next February the rotation of the Turkey East service
Coast Express (ZCT for ZIM), which currently connects the Mediterranean
East Coast USA, will be renovated and will carry out
calls at the ports of Istanbul, Izmit, Aliaga, Salerno, Livorno, Tanger
Med, New York, Norfolk, Savannah, and Port Everglades. In addition, the new
Atlantic Loop 7 service rotation (ZCA for ZIM), which
currently connects Turkey and Spain with the East Coast
will call at the ports of Mersin, Ashdod,
Haifa, Piraeus, Genoa, Livorno, Barcelona, Valencia, Halifax, New
York, Norfolk, Savannah, Kingston, Valencia and Barcelona.