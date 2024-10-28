testata inforMARE
29 October 2024 - Year XXVIII
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd will introduce calls at Italian ports in two services between the Mediterranean and the US East Coast
Touched in Genoa, Livorno and Salerno in collaboration with ZIM
Amburgo/Haifa
October 28, 2024
Coinciding with the entry into force of the Gemini alliance Cooperation, vessel sharing agreement that will bind it to the Danish Maersk Line ( of 17 January 2025), Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will introduce changes to two weekly scheduled services connecting the Mediterranean with the east coast of the United States calls at Italian ports in collaboration with the Israeli ZIM.

From next February the rotation of the Turkey East service Coast Express (ZCT for ZIM), which currently connects the Mediterranean East Coast USA, will be renovated and will carry out calls at the ports of Istanbul, Izmit, Aliaga, Salerno, Livorno, Tanger Med, New York, Norfolk, Savannah, and Port Everglades. In addition, the new Atlantic Loop 7 service rotation (ZCA for ZIM), which currently connects Turkey and Spain with the East Coast will call at the ports of Mersin, Ashdod, Haifa, Piraeus, Genoa, Livorno, Barcelona, Valencia, Halifax, New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Kingston, Valencia and Barcelona.
SHIPPING
Maersk confirms participation in service between Turkey and East Coast USA with scallops in Salerno, Livorno and Tanger Med
Copenhagen
Will be activated on 1st February 2025
PORTS
In the third quarter the terminals of COSCO Shipping Ports handled 29.1 million containers (+ 4.8%)
Hong Kong
SHIPPING
Wan Hai Lines orders eight new container ships from 16,000 teu
Taipei
Committed to South Koreans HD Hyundai Samho and Samsung Heavy Industries
ACCIDENTS
Agreement for damage caused by the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge
Washington / Singapore
It was joined by Grace Ocean and Synergy Group with the US Department of Justice and provides for the payment of 102 million for the channel's reclamation
PORTS
In the first nine months of this year, container traffic in the port of Barcelona has grown by 21.4%
Barcelona
The overall volume of goods increased by 11.3%
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft delivered the new cruise ship Disney Treasure at Disney Cruise Line
Papenburg / Eemshaven
It has a capacity of 4,000 passengers and 1,555 crew members
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd waits for the first nine months of 2024 operating profit down -36% percent.
Hamburg
EBITDA is expected to decrease by -20%
Started in Ravenna the construction of the new cruise terminal of Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port
PORTS
Started in Ravenna the construction of the new cruise terminal of Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port
Ravenna
It will be operational in 2026 and can simultaneously accommodate two ships.
PORTS
La Spezia, wrong to subtract the port of Marina di Carrara to the governance of the AdSP of the Eastern Liguria
The Spezia
One hypothesis-points out the association-daughter of old, spartitogic logic
PORTS
In Venice, the agreement for a ban on the service of temporary work in port was found in Venice.
Venice
Di Blasio : additions to the special contract capitulate to clarify specific points of contractualistic nature of trade union
ENVIRONMENT
Tackling climate change remains the priority environmental emergency of European ports
Brussels
ESPO has presented its environmental report 2024
SHIPYARDS
Viking orders Fincantieri to build two cruise ships of 54,300 tsl
Trieste
Options for the realization of four other ships
PORTS
In the July-September quarter, freight traffic in Tunisian ports fell by -8.5% percent.
The Goulette
Increasing only cereals and goods in containers
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam in the third quarter
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam in the third quarter
Rotterdam
Siemons : The current trend will also characterize the last few months of the year.
UNCTAD, in 2024 modest growth of 2% of world maritime transport is planned
SHIPPING
UNCTAD, in 2024 modest growth of 2% of world maritime transport is planned
Geneva
In the container sector alone, a more relevant increase is expected in 3.5%
In the third quarter, the growth of container traffic in the port of Antwerp-Bruges has been accentuated.
PORTS
In the third quarter, the growth of container traffic in the port of Antwerp-Bruges has been accentuated.
Anverse
The volumes in the other main types of goods were declining.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto fell by -17.9% percent.
Taranto
In the first nine months of 2024, the reduction was -21.7%
SHIPPING
Maersk estimates that in the third quarter, its revenues grew by 30% percent.
Copenhagen
Sharp gains in EBITDA values and quarterly EBIT
COMPANIES
MSC expands the network of port terminals and technical-nautical services with the acquisition of control of Wilson Sons
Rio de Janeiro
It will acquire 56.47% of the share capital for about 764 million
PORTS
New historic record of quarterly container traffic in the port of Los Angeles
Los Angeles
In the April-June period of this year, almost 2.9 million teu (+ 26.3%) were handled.
ITS Costruttori, il futuro dei cantieri inizia in Accademia
Oltre 420 posizioni aperte in 17 corsi totali, con un tasso di occupazione post diploma di circa il 95% in media
TRANSPORTATION
Letter to the EU to urge the abolition of the tax exemption for fossil fuels used by aircraft and ships
Brussels
Twenty-one organizations list the reasons for cancelling it and the benefits that would result in it
MARITIME SERVICES
Spain's Boluda buys Finnish towing company Yxpila Hinaus-Bogsering
Valencia
The Scandinavian company has a fleet of six tugboats
INDUSTRY
Konecranes expands its presence in the Dutch market for port and intermodal means
Hoogvliet / Helsinki
The group will acquire two branches of the Peinemann
Two new ship-to-shore cranes for the container terminal of the port of Rijeka
PORTS
Two new ship-to-shore cranes for the container terminal of the port of Rijeka
Rijeka
They are part of an investment of 200 million euros in the first phase of the project
SHIPPING
New ro-ro service between the Turkish port of Matras and the port of Trieste
Istanbul
Made by DFDS, it provides for two weekly rotations
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
GTS doubles the frequency of the intermodal link Piacenza-Nola
Rome
From Monday it will rise from three to six weekly rotations
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean collaborates on a project to realize a cruise terminal in Juneau
Juneau
It is expected to be completed in the crucieristic season 2027
PORTS
New historical record of quarterly traffic of containers in the port of Long Beach
Long Beach
In September the growth stopped
PORTS
Genovese AdSP does not rule out the appeal of the ruling by the Council of State on the concession to Spinelli
Genoa
The institution will ask for clarification of State Advation
PORTS
Spinelli will propose a decision to revoke the ruling of the Council of State which cancelled the concession to Genoa Port Terminal
Genoa
SHIPPING
Adopted the delegated act for the inclusion of ships in service of the offshore industry in the European MRV Regulation
Brussels
The application of the standard is planned at the beginning of next year
PORTS
Unified concession for formal act for the Intergroup terminal in Gaeta port
Cyvitavecchia
Has a duration of 12 years
PORTS
Arrive in the port of Gioia Tauro the last two of the 13 new quay cranes of the MCT
Joy Tauro
They can work on capacity container carriers up to 25mila teu
CUSTOMS
Assologistic has published a practical guide to customs reform
Milan
Illustrated and analyzed the novelties and critiques of the new legislative plant
PORTS
In the third quarter, shipping containers in Spanish ports increased by 9.9% percent.
Transhipment traffic grew by 13.2% percent, the import-export trade of 6.4% percent.
JOBS
USB Mare and Porti criticizes the agreement for the renewal of the contract of port workers
Rome
PORTS
Signed the voluntary agreement "Ancona blue agreement"
Ancona
The aim is to reduce the impact of emissions from cruise ships, ro-ro and ferries that climb the dorsal port.
EDUCATION
Italian Coast Guard and the Italian Academy of Mercantile Academy in support of the Maritime Administration of Ukraine
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri opens in San Francisco a center for the development of dual-use technologies applicable both in civilian and military sectors
Trieste / San Francisco
It is housed at the Mind the Bridge Innovation Center
INDUSTRY
Japan's MHI-MME initiates a license agreement with Chinese Jiangsu Masada
Nagasaki
The aim is the development of the production and sale in China of turbochargers for two-stroke marine engines
SHIPYARDS
By November the ownership of the Victory Shipyard will go to CNV
Venice
Mantovan (Veneto Region) : A new trade union agreement will be built that will cover the 48 workers in organic
INDUSTRY
In the third quarter, the commercial activity and financial performance of Konecranes grew
Helsinki
The value of new orders for the supply of port means increased by 44.1%
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
In 2025, a 3.9% increase in cruising traffic in Adriatic ports is expected
Ravenna
Responses Tourism believes that the traffic of ferries, catamarans and aliscafi will record further slight growth
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports acquires stakes in the two port terminals of Hutchison Ports in Laem Chabang
Hong Kong
Investment of 110 million
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the new ferry GNV Polaris
Genoa
First of four new ro-pax units built in China, it will enter service by January
John Xylas will be the new president of Intercargo.
ASSOCIATIONS
John Xylas will be the new president of Intercargo.
London
He will subordinate to Dimitrios Fafalios, who has been named honorary president
SHIPPING
OOCL agrees with Seaspan the rental of six new 13,580-teu container carriers
Hong Kong
They will be taken in delivery between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2028
ASSOCIATIONS
On Friday, the public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome.
Rome
The Federation celebrates the 75 years since its founding
INDUSTRY
In the third quarter, new orders to the Cargotec Group increased by 14% percent.
Helsinki
Revenue posted an increase of 1%
LOGISTICS
Decided increase in quarterly revenue of logistics groups DSV and Kuehne + Nagel
Hedehusene / Schindellegi
In growth mainly the turnover of shipping and air shipments
PORTS
In September the container traffic in the port of Valencia increased by 29.0%
Valencia
ASSOCIATIONS
Biagio Mazzotta has been elected president of Assonave
Rome
Invest in research and development and in the formation of human capital to maintain the competitiveness of companies in the sector
JOBS
Fincantieri and Labor Consultants subscribe to a memorandum of understanding for ASSE.CO certification.
Trieste
Attests to the regularity of companies in the management of labour relations
SHIPPING
CMA CGM-Suez Agreement for the production of renewable biomethane for ships
Marseille
PORTS
By the end of the year the race for the new southern port of the port of Catania
Catania
It operates the value of around 6.5 million euros.
CRUISES
Fincantieri, cutting off the first sheet of the first of two ultra-luxury cruise ships for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Venice
It will be delivered in 2026
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Rail starts transport of the new Frecciarossa 1000 of Trenitalia from Pistoia to the Czech Republic
Pistoia
They are headed to the Velim Test Center
PORTS
New ro-ro traffic at the San Cataldo Container Terminal in the port of Taranto
Istanbul
Two ships have landed more than 1,500 vehicles
PORTS
Uiltransport urges the Venice AdSP to review the ban on temporary port work
Rome
Verzari : umpteenth attempt to unload the current balance in the national port system
PORTS
Concluded the first start-up phase of the Port Community System of the AdSP of the Straits
Messina
On 23 and October 24 meetings with stakeholders for the further development of the system
ASSOCIATIONS
Guido Grimaldi confirmed president of the Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
Rome
ALIS celebrates eight years of life
NEWS
File the charges against four employees of the AdSP of the South Tyrreno and Ionian
Joy Tauro
The Gip of the Palmi Tribunal in Palmi has been definitively established.
INDUSTRY
In the third quarter, new orders to the ABB group grew by 1.8% percent.
Zurich
Revenue up 2.3%
PORTS
MEETINGS
ASSOCIATIONS
On Friday, the public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome.
Rome
The Federation celebrates the 75 years since its founding
MEETINGS
Spediporto has organized a two-day trip on the Green Logistic Valley and Italy-China trade
Genoa
It is scheduled on 22 and October 23
PRESS REVIEW
Russia and India join forces in the Arctic, leaving China aside
(News.Az
The Overlooked Legacy of Black Dockworkers: Forging Justice On America's Waterfronts
(BET)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
PORTS
Visit by Giani, Guerrieri and Macii to the Darsena Europe shipyard in the port of Livorno
Livorno / Florence
In the port of Piombino inaugurated the new plaza in front of the quay of the regasification ship
LOGISTICS
Gruber Logistics opens its own first headquarters in the Middle East
Time
Initially the new Dubai branch will focus on cargo project and air and sea transport.
PORTS
Delivery of works for the completion of the port of Tremestieri
Messina
They are expected to be completed in two years
MEETINGS
Spediporto has organized a two-day trip on the Green Logistic Valley and Italy-China trade
Genoa
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2024, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -7.1%
Hong Kong
In the first nine months of the year, the decline was -5.7% percent.
LOGISTICS
CEVA Logistics constitutes a joint venture with Saudi Almajdouie Logistics
Riyad
It will operate the transport-related and logistical activities carried out by the two companies in Saudi Arabia
PORTS
Concern of the Spezia's maritime agents for the possible curb to cruise traffic in port
The Spezia
Fontana : The city and the port cannot afford to lose such a crucial resource
