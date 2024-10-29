In the third quarter of this year, transits of large ships in the Panama Canal fell by -38.3%

In fiscal year 2024, a period that ended last year
30 September, a total of
11,240 ships, with a decrease of -20.2% on the fiscal year
of which 9,943 were large commercial ships (including seven
free transits), with a decrease of -21.3%.
In the first nine months of the 2024 calendar year, the channel
Central American was crossed overall by
8,466 ships, with a reduction of -18.9% on the period
January-September last year, including 6,444 large ships
commercial (-30.8%). The ships transited carried 137.8 million
of tons of goods (-34.6%).
In the third quarter of the 2024 calendar year alone, traffic
maritime traffic in the canal was 3,013 ships, with a decrease in
-6.5% over the corresponding period of 2023, of which 1,865 large
commercial ships (-38.3%). The ships transited carried 42.3
million tons of cargo (-36.9%).
From total vessel transits that occurred in fiscal year 2024
the Panama Canal Authority has collected a total of
almost five billion balboa, with an increase of 180 million
balboa compared to the previous fiscal year despite the significant
Drop in traffic caused by the long period of drought
in the region that has forced a ceiling to be placed on transits.
The Panamanian authority has announced that in the fiscal year just
concluded a decrease of -5% in
Channel management costs.