Royal Caribbean again reports record quarterly financial and operating results

In the third quarter of this year, the cruise group
American Royal Caribben Cruises recorded new performances
financial and operating record exceeding previous peaks
recorded in the high season period of the third quarter of
2023. The US company has archived the period
July-September 2024 with record revenues of 4.89 billion
dollars, with a significant increase of +17.4% over the same period
of last year, of which €3.47 billion (+18.0%) generated by the
and 1.41 billion (+16.1%) from sales to
on board the ships of the group. The new record value of the margin
quarterly gross operating income was €2.14 billion (+25.0%)
and new all-time highs were also reached by the values
operating profit and net profit, which were equal to
to $1.63 billion (+29.2%) and $1.11 billion, respectively
(+10,3%).
A new historical record was also set
in relation to the number of passengers embarked on ships from
group's cruise line having been 2.31 million (+15.5%) in the third
quarter of 2024.
In the first nine months of 2024, the group's fleet hosted
6.4 million passengers, with an increase of
+12.2% compared to the same period last year, and revenues produced
from the sale of cruises, amounting to 8.990 billion (+22.2%), and
sales on board ships, amounting to 3.82 billion (+16.3%),
generated a total turnover of 12.72 billion
dollars (+20.4%). The value of EBITDA for the first nine months
this year was 4.87 billion (+37.8%), the
of operating profit of 3.48 billion (+50.9%) and the value
of net income of $2.34 billion (+64.0%).
The American group has announced that demand for cruises
planned for next year is high, with a capacity
of the booked fleet which is in line with that of the years
and with higher prices.