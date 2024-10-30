HHLA is expected to raise its forecast for the full financial year 2024

Announcing that it had recorded positive financial performance in the first nine months of this year, the German terminalist group HHLA said that on the basis of this trend are expected for the full year 2024 best results. those expected earlier. In particular, a significant increase in the value of revenues generated mainly by the growth of rail transport turnover and also of higher revenues generated by the larger container parking times in port terminals is expected. of Hamburg of the group. An operating profit of between 125 million and 145 million euros is expected for the 2024 financial year compared with the previous forecast of 85-115 million and 109.4 million euros totaled in the 2023 financial year. The value of the operating profit of the port sector alone is now expected to be between 110 million and 130 million euros compared with the previous forecast of 70-100 million and the 92.9 million euros recorded in the 2023 financial year.
In addition, HHLA expects that in the whole of 2024 the container traffic handled by the group's terminals will mark a slight increase and significant growth in the volumes of intermodal shipments is expected as well.