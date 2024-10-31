Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic

Today the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea has approved the 2025 forecast budget of the institution that provides for investments of 75.4 million for port infrastructure. The capital expenditure forecast for next year is 118.3 million, dedicated to the most important infrastructure works set out in three-year programming, previous spending programmes and three-year programming of services and supplies. Expenses that are also covered by the institution's administration surplus, amounting to 141.6 million. The forecast of the Adsp for next year's budget is to conclude management with a surplus of 28.8 million, the sum that is mainly tied to the already planned works, and a free administration result of 303mila euros.
Among the main investments planned in the port of Ancona in the 2025 programme of public works are the deepening of the basics of the quay 26 and the other commercial benches (12 million), the completion of the management system informatized of customs checks in the historic port (600mila euro), the modernization of the Reggiane cranes 13 and 15 of the quay 25 (two million), the partial demolition of the north pier with the regularisation of the related grounds (11 million) and the demolition of the pavilions damaged in the fire of the former Tubimar complex (800mila euro) to which a static and seismic adjustment intervention will follow (1.2 million). The works to enhance functional infrastructure in the shipbuilding industry are planned, with the lengthening of the basin in the production area of Fincantieri (20 million) and the realization of a fabrication at the quay 15 per cent. the reception and monitoring services of ferry passengers and cruises (three million). It will also continue to work for the completion set out in the Port Regulatory Plan, which are also necessary for the realization of the peninsula project in the commercial area.
In the port of San Benedetto del Tronto, the replacement of the current lighting facilities is planned, with the aim of improving its energy efficiency (1.66 million) and road maintenance of road pavings (160mila euros). In the annual programme the extraordinary maintenance of the banchina G of the commercial Darsena port of the port of Pesaro (three million) is inserted.
Infrastructure interventions in 2025 for the port of Ortona concern the recovery of the unfinished building in the northern area (6.5 million), the replacement of parabords in the Mandracchio area (300mila euros) and the realization of new devices of berths for fishing boats (350mila euros). The energy retraining of the demanial building of the fish market (500mila euro) will also be carried out. In the port of Vasto, the works envisaged by the administrations prior to entry into the Port of the Port Authority are being carried out.
The Partnership Body and the Management Committee have also approved the collection and waste management Plans of the vessels and the residue of the ports, one for the Marche and one for Abruzzo, as provided for in Legislative Decree n.197 of 2021 and the following standards. With the application of the Pians, awareness campaigns will also be initiated to promote the diverse collection and collection of waste caught at sea, with the aim of informing and educating the operators and users of the ports on the importance of the correct waste management as well as incentivise sustainable fishing practices, which include the collection and proper disposal of the accidentally fished waste. The Plans will now be subject to the verification of subsuitability to Vas-Strategic Environmental Assessment of the Marche Region and the Abruzzo Region, which will assess their compliance with the respective Regional Waste Management Plans. Once the authorisation of the Vas is obtained, the Plans will be approved and adopted by decree of the President of the AdSP and will proceed to the publication of a public tender to identify a subject manager in charge of waste management products from ships and waste accidentally fished.