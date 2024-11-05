Tzitzikostas: At the beginning of my mandate, I will present a strategy for European ports
The competitiveness of the transport sector - underlined the European Commissioner-designate - must be based on sustainability
Bruxelles
November 5, 2024
"At the beginning of my mandate, I will present a
strategy for European ports". He announced it last night
Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the Greek candidate for the post of
European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, in the
during its hearing at the Parliament of the European Union.
"In an international situation that is unpredictable -
said - these gateways to trade
and prosperity must keep us connected
in the world, but also economically independent and secure, ensuring
at the same time, the transition to a climate-friendly industry."
Regarding the sustainability of the
transport, Tzitzikostas specified that competitiveness
of the sector must be based on this aspect: "transport
- he explained - are the only sector whose emissions continue to
increase compared to 1990. To achieve neutrality
climate change by 2050, we need to implement legislation already
Adopted. In particular, the "Fit for 55" package which
You agreed during the last legislature. You can count on
- he assured - to support Member States and companies in
this crucial task of implementation".
Specifying which transport sector should be more
supported in the transition, Tzitzikostas highlighted that "today
Road transport is the main driver of
pollution. We must encourage," he said, "greater
use of zero-emission cars and more
Clean. One element is to accelerate the reduction of emissions
of corporate fleets, helping our cities fight
air pollution. But also by creating a second-hand market
for consumers and making zero-emission cars more
accessible".
"We must also increase our efforts - he continued
the European Commissioner-designate - to move freight transport
towards more sustainable modes such as rail and
inland waterways. Now, reach zero emissions
will be more difficult for air transport and for the
Shipping. We know. Here, we need to support the
production and accessibility of sustainable fuels and
electrification, where possible. To support the
decarbonization of the sector, in 2025 I will present a plan
of investments for sustainable transport. And, given that the
Climate change does not stop at our borders, I will work
with the IMO to pursue an equally ambitious global agenda in
coordination with the Member States'.
As for transport infrastructure, Tzitzikostas
announced that "a primary objective will be the
completion of the trans-European transport network of 243,000
kilometres, the TEN-T, within the agreed deadlines. The railway - has
underlined - is crucial for the TEN-T and is a
of the greenest modes of transport
Available. Completing the rail network and connecting cities
with high-speed trains is, for me, a priority
Absolute. This will reduce travel times. To
Hamburg to Copenhagen, four hours and 20 minutes to two
hours and a half. So next year, if confirmed as commissioner,
I will present a plan to connect the capitals and the major
EU cities with high-speed trains. And I want
also improve rail connectivity in general in
so that no region is left behind. Citizens and
companies do not hesitate to switch to rail, including trains
at night, when connections are convenient, comfortable and
Reliable. In addition, the railway can transport more
better functioning across borders, more in synergy with
road transport. Transport doesn't just connect us inside
of the Union, but also beyond. The extension of the TEN-T network
help integrate the future EU Member States: Ukraine,
Moldova, the Western Balkans, in the Single Market, contributing to
to protect them and to protect us from future shocks."
