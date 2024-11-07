European shipowners and fuel producers are calling on the EU to set rules to unlock investments for the European production of clean marine fuels

Clean Maritime Fuels Platform, the new platform established
European shipowners' association ECSA and fuel producers
(
of the 12th
September
2024), urges European policy to set standards
useful for unlocking investments in the European Union intended for the
production of clean marine fuels. Remembering that the recent
Draghi report on the "Future of Competitiveness
European Union" identifies maritime transport as one of the most important
sectors that are more difficult to decarbonise, which will require
around €40 billion in annual investments between 2031 and 2050, in
a statement today on the Clean Maritime Fuels Platform
stresses that 'access to clean marine fuels
is a top priority for the decarbonisation of the
shipping sector".
Highlighting the urgent need for investment to be
public and private must be directed to this end, and
agreeing with the conclusions of the Draghi report on
investments needed to reduce emissions, shipowners and
fuel producers urge politicians to introduce rules for
reduce the risk of investments in renewable fuels, and
low-carbon emissions, "for example," they specify
through schemes based on contracts for difference and auctions
as a service" and to launch specific calls in the field of
Innovation Fund for the first implementation of
decarbonization. And, to this end, they point out, "the 20 million
EU ETS allowances allocated to the decarbonisation of the maritime sector
until 2030 should be used as soon as possible".
They also recommend 'expanding the existing
financing for refuelling and charging infrastructure'.
He then noted that the energy transition of transport
represents an opportunity to invest in the
production capacity in Europe and to make the EU a leader
in clean shipping fuels, shipowners and
fuel producers claim that, in order to exploit this
opportunities, useful rules are created to unlock the
investments in the production of clean marine fuels
in the European Union. "The goal - they explain - should be
to create a European production capacity capable of
meet EU demand for fuels as much as possible
for maritime transport in Europe, in line with the
benchmark of the NetZero Industry Act".
Again referring to the Draghi report which underlines the
significant price gap between marine fuels
and renewable and low-cost marine fuels
carbon emissions, with the latter being up to
five times more expensive, shipowners and manufacturers point out
strongly support the report's findings that the EU
must start building a supply chain for renewable fuels and
low-carbon emissions, otherwise the costs of achieving the
its climate targets will be significant. "The
Boosting the production of clean transport fuels
maritime policy in Europe - they conclude - must be a pillar of the
Next Clean Industrial Deal and Maritime Industrial
Strategy».