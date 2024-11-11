Global Ship Lease's quarterly revenues recorded the first decrease since the end of 2018

Growth in the last quarter of 2018, in the third quarter
of 2024 the revenues of Global Ship Lease, a company that
their container fleet, have recorded a
slight decrease of -0.3% to €174.1 million
dollars compared to $174.5 million in the same period of 2023. In
operating profit and net profit also decreased
which amounted to €92.2 million (-2.1%) and €81.1 million respectively
million dollars (-4.6%).
In the first nine months of this year, revenues totalled
$528.6 million, up +6.6% on the corresponding
period of 2023. Operating profit was €283.1 million
(+7.1%) and net income of $261.1 million (+9.9%).
GSL has a fleet of 68 container ships of capacity
between 2,200 TEUs and 11,040 TEUs. The company believes that
the prospects of the market in which it operates are favourable
With regard to the size of the ships it owns:
"Looking to the future - explained the executive chairman of
GSL, George Youroukos - the limited order book of
small and medium-sized container ships such as those of the
GSL's fleet is further counterbalanced by
relatively lower quality and less efficient than they will
increasingly difficult to compete and, probably, over time
will be demolished."