In Egypt, the question is whether new services to the maritime industry will be able to make up for the losses generated by the drop in traffic in the Suez Canal

No mention was made of the possible increase in the value of the
transit rights, but the issue hovered over the table of the meeting
which yesterday saw the executives of the Suez Canal Authority, led by
by President Osama Rabie, confront the Egyptian minister
Finance Minister, Ahmed Kouchouk, and other senior officials of the
Dicastery on Strategy to Increase State Revenues
generated by ship traffic in the Suez Canal. There has been talk
on the other hand, on the part of the Canal Authority, of the initiatives
that the institution has in progress to diversify the sources of income
transforming the channel into a regional platform of services
logistics and a maritime industry attractor in Egypt.
A diversification of activities that the Suez Canal
Authority has been in place for some time but which seems far from ensuring
to the entity, and therefore to the State, sufficient revenue to fill the
loss of revenue generated by maritime traffic in the canal that is
caused by the long series of attacks on ships transiting the Sea
Red and in the Gulf of Aden conducted since the end of last year by the
Yemeni Houthi rebels. Although it is not among the main
components of Egypt's gross domestic product, being
with regard to the 2022-23 tax year, the thirteenth largest
direct source of income with a contribution of 2.4% of the total in
a fiscal year in which ship traffic in the canal was
increased by +18%, the overall contribution of the Suez Canal
to the Egyptian economy is much more relevant and so is
even more so its strategic role as a crossroads of
maritime traffic between East and West.
Rabie outlined the initiatives implemented by the Suez Canal
Authority to offer ship maintenance and repair services
to the global maritime industry that gravitates around the canal and to
provide other maritime services, as well as the latest
initiatives to establish infrastructures for nautical tourism in the
region, highlighting the financial results achieved in these
fields and explaining how to increase them
further.
If in the 2023-24 tax year, which ended last June,
ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -22%
20,148 ships having transited, a drop that has been entirely
produced in the second half of the year alone, the impact
of the crisis in the Red Sea on ship traffic in the canal, and therefore
on the current fiscal year, is destined to be very
and yesterday's meeting was aimed precisely at
assess what the effect of the crisis will be on the budget
of the financial year 2024-25 and the next financial year.
Announcing the results of yesterday's meeting, the representatives
of the two institutions participating in the meeting did not
any mention of the hypothesis of an imminent increase in the price of the rights of
a question which, however, seems impossible that it is not
was examined during the discussion, given that all the
Ongoing initiatives to diversify sources of income
of the Canal Authority seem far from filling the gap
loss of six billion dollars caused to the state coffers
by the crisis in the Red Sea announced in recent days by the Minister
Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty
(
of 4
November 2024).