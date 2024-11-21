New all-time record for monthly container traffic in the Port of Long Beach
In October, strong growth in activity also in Los Angeles airport
Long Beach/Los Angeles
November 21, 2024
Last month, the Port of Long Beach established its own
new all-time record for monthly container traffic, while
the other main Californian port of call of Los Angeles has
handled a volume of containerized cargo that is more than
100 thousand TEUs compared to the historical record of May 2021 although,
with regard to the month of October, lower only than that of 2018.
Last month in Long Beach the new historical peak was
987,191 TEUs, with an increase of +30.7% on October
2023. The new record was achieved thanks to volumes never before
previously reached of full container flows at unloading and
empty containers, which amounted to 487,560 respectively
TEUs (+34.2%) and 386,782 TEUs (+28.2%). Growth in
Full containers at embarkation totaling 112,845 TEUs
(+25.3%), the type of traffic that reached its highest before
of the effects of the 2008-2009 financial crisis with the peak of the
reached in April 2008 with 163,577 TEUs.
In October 2024 the total traffic in Los Angeles was
equal to 905,026 TEUs (+24.7%), of which 462,740 full TEUs at landing
(+24.2%), 122,716 full TEUs at embarkation (+1.2%) and 319,570 empty TEUs
(+37,7%).
Both the leaders of the two US ports have
attributed to the substantial increase in container traffic
recorded in October to the concern of importers for the
possible repercussions on traffic, stimulated by the imminence of the
upcoming holidays, of the ongoing dispute over the renewal of the
of the East Coast Dockworkers' Contract and the
possible upcoming increase in shipping rates.
In the first ten months of this year, the Port of Long Beach
handled a total of 7,904,566 TEUs, up +20.2%
over the same period in 2023, of which 3,883,852 TEUs were full at the
disembarkation (+24.7%), 987,163 full TEUs at embarkation (-7.7%) and 3,033,553
empty TEUs (+26.8%). In Los Angeles the total traffic was
of 8,491,420 TEUs (+19.2%), including 4,437,600 full TEUs upon landing
(+20.2%), 1,259,600 full TEUs at embarkation (+19.0%) and 2,794,220 TEUs
empty (+17.7%).
