The UAE port, maritime and logistics group AD Ports
continues its investment campaign in Egypt with the signing of
a memorandum of understanding with the Suez Canal Economic Zone
(SCZONE) to create, develop and manage an industrial area of
20 square kilometers to East Port Said, at the mouth of the
Mediterranean of the Suez Canal.
In the last three years, AD Ports, inaugurating its own
expansion on international markets, has entered
overwhelmingly in the Egyptian one with the acquisition of the
national shipping companies Transmar, TCI and Safina
July 2022). In addition, the Emirati group has signed
long-term concession contracts to develop and operate
cruise terminals in the Red Sea ports of Safaga, Hurghada, Al
Sokhna and Sharm El-Sheikh and to build and operate a port
multipurpose in Safaga and a ro-ro terminal in Al Sokhna
