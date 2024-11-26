In the third quarter, economic growth in trade in goods and services of the G20
The value of goods to and from China is falling
Parigi
November 26, 2024
In the third quarter of this year, the value of trades
of the G20 nations, measured in dollars, is
increased, with exports recording growth
quarterly growth of +0.4% compared to the previous quarter and with the
- the Organization for the Promotion of Agriculture and Tourism announced today
Economic Cooperation and Development - which have risen
more pronounced by +1.5% largely driven by
by the increase in trade in North America and Europe. As for the
Annual percentage changes, in the period July-September of
2024 the value of exports showed an increase of
+2.2% compared to the third quarter of last year, while the value of the
increased by +2.5%.
In addition, preliminary OECD estimates indicate that the
G20 trade in services continued to grow in the third
quarter of 2024, with exports marking a
Quarterly growth of +2.8%, supported by strong growth
exports to China, while imports of services are
increased by +1.4%. The trend changes were
+11.1% and +8.2% respectively.
The OECD has announced that
in the third quarter of 2024, trade in goods in the United States
grew significantly compared to the quarter
for both exports (+2.5%) and imports
(+3.1%), fuelled by significant trade in capital goods between
including semiconductors. Canada's exports increased by
+0.9%, driven by higher sales of mineral products and consumer goods
consumption. The European Union has seen exports of goods
expand by +1.8% after several quarters of weak growth, with
key contributions from Germany (pharmaceuticals) and
Italy (clothing and food items). Imports of the
Germany increased by +3.3% driven by the demand for
electrical machinery, clothing, and organic chemicals. In
Asia, Japan recorded export growth of
+4.9% supported by electrical machinery and machinery for the processing of
metals and scientific instruments, while imports are
increased by +3.4%, driven in part by clothing and
telecommunications equipment. Korea recorded a
modest growth in exports of +0.1%, while the
increased by +1.9% mainly due to the
energy products. China, on the other hand, contracted, with
Exports down -3.4%, largely due to demand
weaker than furniture and plastics, while the
decreased by -2.0% mainly due to the
reduction in crude oil purchases. Exports
increased by +3.5%, led by animal oils and
while imports increased by +11.8% driven by
machinery and mechanical appliances. Australia's exports
increased by +0.7% supported by industrial supplies and
processed foods, while imports fell by
-0.5% reflecting reduced demand for fuels, cars and
industrial transport equipment.
In the third
quarter of 2024 exports of services increased by
+1.3% in the US, with increases in the insurance services sectors
and other business services that offset a decline in
transport revenues, while imports increased by
+2.3%, driven by higher payments for services
insurance and intellectual property policies. Exports
increased by +1.3%, supported by the services of
transport and business sectors, while imports grew by
+2.0% mainly driven by travel. Exports of services
grew significantly in Germany (+3.8%) and France (+4.1%),
in particular in transport and business services. In the Kingdom
United Kingdom, imports soared by +3.9%, reflecting
higher expenditure on intellectual property and ICT services,
while exports grew by +0.7%. Japan has
recorded an increase of +0.2% in exports, with higher
Revenue from intellectual property and business services
offset by weaker revenues from transport and travel,
while imports rose by +1.5% due to higher
expenses for travel and business services. Korea has seen the
exports increased by +4.0%, driven by transport (in
of goods), intellectual property and services to
while imports grew by +3.2% driven by
transportation, travel and financial services. China's exports
recorded a significant increase (+16.4%), fuelled by strong
Revenue from transport and travel, but imports declined
significantly by -4.2%.
