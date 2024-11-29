The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern, the ITS Academy G. Caboto and the Escola Europea
Intermodal Transport of Barcelona have renewed for another seven
their collaboration agreement in the activities of
training in the maritime, port logistics and
environmental sustainability. Among the novelties of the
In collaboration there is the Port Virtual Lab (PVL) of the Escola
an advanced simulation platform that allows
students to experience real-world logistical challenges as part of a
digital environment, dealing with complex logistics scenarios,
acquiring practical skills and developing skills to
solving crucial problems for the maritime and logistics sectors.