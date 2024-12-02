Brussels approves state aid for 1.9 billion euros to the German railway company DB Cargo

Following an investigation launched in January 2022, the
European Commission has approved German state aid of 1.9
billion euros to the railway freight company
DB Cargo of the Deutsche Bahn (DB) group. The investigation, launched in
following a competitor's complaint, focused on
on the agreement for the transfer of profit and loss from DB Cargo to DB,
on the basis of which, starting from 2012, the parent company DB has covered the
losses recorded by DB Cargo, on the supply by DB to DB
Cargo of services at potentially advantageous prices, on the
provision of group financing on favourable terms to DB
Cargo and on the partial coverage by the German federal fund
for the railways of the salaries of civil servants in
previously employed by Deutsche Bundesbahn, the former
and currently employed by DB Cargo.
With regard to the first measure, the European Commission has
noted that the profit and loss transfer agreement, which
involved state aid, has been terminated and will not be
more in force from next January 1st, while the other three
measures under investigation do not constitute State aid. In
In particular, the Commission considered that the aid granted through the
the profit and loss transfer agreement is compatible with the
internal market, having assessed the transformation plan and
restructuring underway for DB Cargo, which includes a package of
measures to rationalise the company's activities and to
reduce their costs, in order to ensure their profitability in the long term
deadline by the end of 2026. The Commission explained that it had
concluded that the disposals of DB Cargo's activities and assets, for
which Germany has committed to mitigating the effects of the
of distortion of competition caused by this State aid.
In addition, the Commission took into account the fact that transport
rail freight is indispensable as an alternative to low
emissions compared to road transport to build circuits
sustainable logistics.