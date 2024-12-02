testata inforMARE
COMPETITION
Brussels approves state aid for 1.9 billion euros to the German railway company DB Cargo
Germany has committed to divest the company's activities and assets
Bruxelles
December 2, 2024
Following an investigation launched in January 2022, the European Commission has approved German state aid of 1.9 billion euros to the railway freight company DB Cargo of the Deutsche Bahn (DB) group. The investigation, launched in following a competitor's complaint, focused on on the agreement for the transfer of profit and loss from DB Cargo to DB, on the basis of which, starting from 2012, the parent company DB has covered the losses recorded by DB Cargo, on the supply by DB to DB Cargo of services at potentially advantageous prices, on the provision of group financing on favourable terms to DB Cargo and on the partial coverage by the German federal fund for the railways of the salaries of civil servants in previously employed by Deutsche Bundesbahn, the former and currently employed by DB Cargo.

With regard to the first measure, the European Commission has noted that the profit and loss transfer agreement, which involved state aid, has been terminated and will not be more in force from next January 1st, while the other three measures under investigation do not constitute State aid. In In particular, the Commission considered that the aid granted through the the profit and loss transfer agreement is compatible with the internal market, having assessed the transformation plan and restructuring underway for DB Cargo, which includes a package of measures to rationalise the company's activities and to reduce their costs, in order to ensure their profitability in the long term deadline by the end of 2026. The Commission explained that it had concluded that the disposals of DB Cargo's activities and assets, for which Germany has committed to mitigating the effects of the of distortion of competition caused by this State aid. In addition, the Commission took into account the fact that transport rail freight is indispensable as an alternative to low emissions compared to road transport to build circuits sustainable logistics.
››› News file
PORTS
China's seaports handled record cargo traffic for October
China's seaports handled record cargo traffic for October
Beijing
Containers amounted to over 24.4 million TEU (+6.2%)
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia in the period of July-September
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia in the period of July-September
The Spezia
Marina di Carrara has been recorded a decrease of -15.6%
PORTS
At Spezia they don't want a president of the AdSP "parachuted"
The Spezia
They ask for a president "plug & play" able to deal with the problems right away
PORTS
Defined the location in the port of Gioia Tauro of the construction site for the bridge over the Strait of Messina
Joy Tauro
The OYAK and OIA funds will invest in the Turkish port of Iskenderun
PORTS
The OYAK and OIA funds will invest in the Turkish port of Iskenderun
Ankara
Expected the realization of a terminal container
SHIPPING
T&E calls for EU measures to limit ship speed and greater use of wind propulsion
Brussels
Summary complaint of the organization on the progress made by the shipping industry for decarbonisation
CUSTOMS
To extend the customs corridor to goods in export and on transhipment in the port of Spezia
The Spezia
He was speaking at a meeting between the AdSP and the Customs Agency.
SHIPPING
After Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd also initiates an agreement with Chinese Goldwind for supplies of green methanol
Hamburg / Beijing
Waiting for delivery of 250mila tons of fuel per year
ENVIRONMENT
Messina (Assshipowners) : yes to the environmentalist push, but the timing and the ways are wrong
Rome
Local, often untimely, local norms have the only effect of moving traffics out of the Old Continent.
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, final visit of the EU representative to the project "Ravenna Port Hub : Infrastructural Works"
Ravenna
The European contribution has been more than 30 million euros.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2023, the performance of road and rail transport services fell in Switzerland.
Neuchâtel
Modal shares remained unchanged
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal service Melzo-Marcianise of Hannibal
Melzo
Two weekly rotations that from the first quarter will rise to three
PSA and Evergreen to jointly operate container terminal in Singapore
PORTS
PSA and Evergreen to jointly operate container terminal in Singapore
Singapore
The new company will become operational by the end of 2024
In the third quarter economic growth of trade in goods and services of G20
TRADE
In the third quarter economic growth of trade in goods and services of G20
Paris
Down the value of goods to and from China
PORTS
Omanita group Asyad will manage the port of al-Suwayq for 40 years
Muscat
The expansion of the stairway and the construction of a quay
The Companies inform
Accelleron initiates partnership with Geislinger to expand service business in the Mediterranean region
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Memorandum of Understanding for the creation of an intermodal terminal in Budapest
Astana
A delegation of the Kazakh KTZ Express to the port of Rijeka
SHIPPING
The BIMCO has adopted the FuelEU Maritime Clause
Copenhagen
The European regulation will enter into force next January.
SHIPPING
Kenon Holdings (Idan Ofer) announces the next exit from the capital of ZIM
Singapore
Currently owns 19.8 million shares
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
NIM and EH Group will develop hydrogen fuel cell technologies for shipping
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2024 the traffic of goods in the port of Tanger Med increased by 11%
Anjra
In the first nine months of the year, growth was 12% percent.
PORTS
Project of the ovadese Vezzani to set up a terminal for the automotive in Porto Marghera
Venice
Filed for the release of a demanial concession for the quay ex Sirma
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Koper has handled 287,410 containers (+ 11.8%)
Koper
In the first nine months of 2024, it was 835,506 (+ 2.9%)
PORTS
New historical record of monthly container traffic in the port of Long Beach
PORTS
Italian Port Days initiative obtains EMD certification of the European Union
Rome
The attestation for contributing to the valorisation of sustainability in the Blue Economy with concrete actions
ZIM records excellent quarterly economic performance driven by noli uptick and activity with Latin America
SHIPPING
ZIM records excellent quarterly economic performance driven by noli uptick and activity with Latin America
Haifa
The fleet transported a record number of containers
CRUISES
In the third quarter, the Viking cruise group's revenues grew by 11.4% percent.
Los Angeles
Increase of 14.3% of turnover generated by ocean cruises
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Agreement for the digital integration of the FS and AdSP Polo Logistics systems of the Western Liguria
Genoa
The aim is to improve the competitiveness of rail and intermodal transport with the ports of Genoa and Savona-I am
COMPETITION
Brussels to give state aid for 1.9 billion euros to German railway company DB Cargo
Brussels
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewed the Governing Council of Wista Italy
Milan
Constancy Musso confirmed president
SHIPPING
Maersk completes orders to three shipyards for 20 new container ships
Copenhagen
In Yangzijiang Shipbuilding committed for six 17,000 teu ships and two from 9,000 teu. At Hanwha Ocean and New Times Shipbuilding ordered six units from 15,000 teu each
ASSOCIATIONS
Biagio Mazzotta assumes the post of Vice-President of the Federation of the Sea
Rome
President of Assonave will be running for vice president of ENMC
PORTS
ESPO calls on the new EU Commission to maintain and strengthen the CEF programme
Brussels
The exhortation is also to better adapt it to the needs of ports and their stakeholders
EDUCATION
The agreement on training between the AdSP of the Tirreno Centre Northern, the ITS Academy, " G. Caboto " and the European Escola
Cyvitavecchia
SHIPPING
Consultation on the extension of the UK ETS to the maritime sector
London
Shipping would be included since 2026
COMPANIES
MSC completes acquisition of a minority stake in HHLA
Hamburg
PORTS
ONE acquires a stake in Jakarta's NPCT1 terminal container
Singapore
It has a traffic capacity of 1.5 million teu per year
PORTS
Transped orders a mobile crane Konecranes Gottwald for its Porto Marghera terminal
Helsinki
It will be taken in delivery in the second quarter of next year
LOGISTICS
Dutch Raben Group and Swiss elvetica Sieber Transport make up a joint venture
Oss / Berneck
It will detect the Swiss company's groupage transport activity
LOGISTICS
Dachser & Fercam Italia has opened a new branch in Arezzo
Bolzano
Three thousand square meters of operational surface area and 400 of offices
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri initiates agreement with SIMEST for the growth of watermark businesses
Milan / Trieste
MEETINGS
Conference for the 30 th birthday of WISTA Italy
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow at Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa
PORTS
Approved the Plan of the Organic Ports of Sardinia
Cagliari
There are 938 workers in the 36 enterprises operating in the scallots
OFFSHORE
Saipem has awarded an EPCI offshore contract from BP in Indonesia
Milan
SHIPPING
Container ship charterer MPCC's revenues fell by -28% in the third quarter
Oslo
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Fermerci reports delays and cuts to incentives for rail freight transport
Rome
Paper: Real risk of losing 115 million euros
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in shipping containers of Moroccan Marsa Maroc increased by 5% percent.
Casablanca
Exhaustion of the growth of transshipment volumes
SHIPYARDS
At Samsung Heavy Industries orders for the construction of four 16,000-teu container carriers
Busan
Commits the value of about 781 million
ENVIRONMENT
Eni-MSC agreement in the field of sustainability and energy transition
San Donato Milanese
It was subscribed by Claudio Descalzi and Diego Aponte
PORTS
The Grimaldi terminal in the port of Barcelona has been equipped with Onshore Power Supply
Barcelona
It will become operational in January
PORTS
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's HJSC adjusts a salesperson for four new 7,900-teu container ships
Busan
ASSOCIATIONS
Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. has been elected president of Intertanko
London
Undergoes to Paolo d' Amico
LOGISTICS
COSCO and SIPG will acquire 10% each of the capital of SAIC Anji Logistics
Shanghai
They will participate in the capital increase of the logistics company of SAIC Motor
INDUSTRY
AD Ports continues in its investment campaign in Egypt
Cairo / Abu Dhabi
Agreement to realize an industrial area of 20 square kilometers in East Port Said
Dimitri Serafimoff has been elected as the new president of CLECAT
ASSOCIATIONS
Dimitri Serafimoff has been elected as the new president of CLECAT
Brussels
He will also retain the presidency of the CLECAT Customs Institute
SHIPYARDS
Ok of the Rovigo Tribunal to the Restructuring Plan of Shipbuilding Victory plan
Adria
On the completion of the sale of the company to CNV Srl
PORTS
Port of Ancona, in 2023, underlines the AdSP-container traffic grew by 5%
Ancona
The Port Authority disputes the data released by the Fedespedi Studies Center
SHIPYARDS
Mr vard will build five support ships in the offshore industry.
Trieste
Designed to accommodate up to 190 people, they will be carried out in Vietnam
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Alpe Adria activates new rail service between the port of Trieste and the Malpensa Intermodal terminal in Sacconago
Trieste
SHIPPING
Euroseas order in China the construction of two 4,300-teu feeder container
Athens
Quarterly revenue from rentals inj growth of 5.8%
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
The Analysis of the Fedespea Studies Centre on economic and operational performance of Italian container terminals
Milan
COMPANIES
GNV strengthens its business department with two nominees
Genoa
New business manager and new general manager of the company in Spain
PORTS
On the former Carbonyl of the Port of Genoa, the yards of the foranea dam and the subport tunnel
Genoa
The AdSP Management Committee deliberated it yesterday.
EDUCATION
In Genoa, the Graduation Day of the Italian Academy of Mercantile
Genoa
Delivered 50 diplomas at the end of the biennial and three-year formative course
