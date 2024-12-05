A study notes the importance of the CII index for the decarbonization of shipping, as long as it is not limited to "sea travel" alone
Analysis by UCL and UMAS on the reduction of GHG emissions with the reduction of ship waiting times
Londra
December 5, 2024
The optimization of ship arrivals in ports through
a reduction in congestion in port calls and in the time of departure
waiting for ships could significantly reduce emissions
produced by maritime traffic, a decrease that for some types of
ships could reach up to 25%. This is stated by a new study
created by the UCL Energy Institute of London and the fellow citizen
UMAS, a consulting company that supports companies in the
maritime sector in decarbonisation strategies. The
The study examined ship traffic between 2018 and 2022
noting that ships spent between 4 and 6% in the period
of their operating time, equal to about 15-22 days per year, in
waiting outside the ports before being able to arrive at the quay, time to
a wait that - the document specifies - derives from common practices
systemic problems such as port congestion,
from inadequate data standardization, from rental agreements
not flexible between owners and charterers and by the limited
coordination between the many stakeholders involved in a transaction
loading and unloading of goods from the ship.
With a reduction in waiting time, the study points out, the
potential average emissions savings would be around 10% for
container ships and bulk carriers, 16% for gas carriers and
oil tankers and almost 25% for chemical tankers. The savings of
greenhouse gas emissions was estimated on the basis of the
reduction in the speed of the journey which could be
if the ships set sail to arrive in port at the time when
when docking becomes available.
The document specifies that in the period 2018-2022 the average time of
The number of ships has increased, a trend that varies from
depending on the type of ship (it decreased for container ships and
oil tankers). Among other findings, the study highlights that
Generally, waiting times before docking are reduced with
The increase in ship size: smaller ships
have the longest waiting times before docking and
therefore have the greatest potential for reducing the
velocity.
The study also notes that greenhouse gas emissions
could be reduced by converting waiting times into a
Longer duration of the trip that can be performed
at a lower speed: due to the relationship not
between the speed of the ship and the consumption of
fuel, in fact, a waiting time of 4-6% would convert into
improvements in carbon intensity and reductions in
significantly higher emissions (around 10-25%).
He also noted that the potential for reducing total emissions
for the different types of ships does not correspond to the types of
ships that have the longest waiting times and reduction potentials
of speed, the study specifies that, for example, the
containerized maritime transport generally presents the time of
lower expectations, but, since it is the type of ship with
the highest total emissions, has the highest
potential for reducing absolute emissions.
Examining ways to reduce waiting times
of ships and therefore of the emissions produced by maritime traffic,
The study could not fail to take into consideration the
Carbon Intensity Index (CCI), the energy efficiency rating
of ships related to the reduction of the annual reduction
operational carbon intensity. An index of which the
international shipowners' associations, in the context of the
under definition at the International Maritime Organization (IMO),
have asked for the change several times
(
of 9
July 2024). UCL and UMAS study underscores validity
of an approach based on this indicator: observing that there is
already a solid literature that underlines how the potential
to unlock further energy efficiency improvements
in maritime transport is linked to the removal of
market malfunctions, the document notes that
"The CII regulation as it was conceived
originally - a holistic goal-based approach to
assess the measured annual overall carbon intensity
(effective) - is logically consistent with this literature.
It has set high goals in all operational aspects, including
Operations that occur at the interface between different entities
commercial sectors, for example between shipowners and charterers, as well as
between ship operators and port/logistics operators. It is therefore
understandable - the study notes - that it suffers criticism from
industry stakeholder groups, particularly from the community
of shipowners, because it acts on the shipowner and encourages him to
find improvements not only on the ship, but also in the interfaces
between the operation of the ship and the commercial environment and
logistics in which shipping is placed. However-
However, the study specifies - it is also clear from the analysis
in this report that if the response to criticism is that
to frame the CII metric only on the "sea voyage"
(as some have proposed), this would change the nature of the
regulation and would remove the incentive to find
more holistic and potentially more holistic opportunities
for the reduction of greenhouse gases and the intensity of
carbon. Such a limitation would mean that the well-known barriers of the
market with respect to the interface of the ship's operation
would continue to have little incentive and would continue to
persist. The perverse consequence would be to make it more
difficult and/or expensive to achieve GHG reductions
specified in the IMO's new strategy (20%, aiming at a
absolute reduction of GHG by 30% in 2030, compared to 2008)".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher