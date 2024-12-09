47% of German maritime imports of green hydrogen will be able to pass through the port of Hamburg

The Port of Hamburg can become the main hub of
import and production of hydrogen and derivatives being able to
cover between 10% and 18% of the national demand for these
by 2045. This is highlighted by a study carried out by the
Fraunhofer Centre for Maritime Logistics and Services (CML), which is
was commissioned by the Hamburg Ministry of Economics,
explaining that the port of call has sufficient space to
this type of activity even if, to carry out this role,
it will have to be equipped with new infrastructures starting from
new terminals for liquid bulk as well as
rail and river transport infrastructure to transport
hydrogen with trains and barges to the hinterland and distribute it in
gaseous form through pipelines.
"The maritime infrastructure of the port of Hamburg -
highlighted Patrick Zimmermann, author of the study, presenting it
today at the Renewable Energy Hamburg Cluster - can treat
import volumes of green hydrogen and its derivatives
expected for 2045 include 47% of the total demand for
importation by sea from Germany'.