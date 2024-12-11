In the third quarter, traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven grew by +4.5%

In the third quarter of this year, the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven
handled a total of 15.77 million tons of
with an increase of +4.5% over the same period of 2015,
2023 which was mainly generated by the increase in
+11.4% recorded in September alone thanks to the increase in
+17.4% of containerized cargo. The total loads at the
landing, amounting to 8.23 million tonnes, recorded a
growth of +4.8% over the July-September period last year, and
A similar increase was marked by goods at loading
which totaled 7.54 million tons (+4.3%).
In addition, the overall increase in quarterly traffic was
produced by the increase in the volumes of various goods, which stood at
13.60 million tonnes (+8.7%), of which 11.80 million tonnes
tons of containerized goods (+10.0%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 1,102,628 TEUs (+3.5%) and 1.80
million tons of other goods (+1.2%), including 770 thousand
tons of rolling stock (-5.5%), 342 thousand tons of iron and
steel (-38.2%), 132 thousand tons of forest products (-21.0%)
and 554 thousand tons of other cargo (+128.9%). In the field of
The negative trend has eased and, after four
quarters of double-digit percentage decline, in the third
quarter of 2024 was recorded a decrease of -2.2% with
347 thousand cars handled.
Accentuated the deflection of bulk cargoes, with liquid loads
results of 368 thousand tons (-23.7%) and solid ones 1.80
million tons (-13.9%, of which 897 thousand tons of minerals
(-20.2%), 85 thousand tons of cereals and food products
(-38.4%), 22 thousand tons of coal and coke (-78.6%) and 1.17
million tons of other dry bulk cargo (-3.7%).
In the first nine months of this year, the German port of call
handled a total of 46.69 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +8.0% over the same period of 2023, of which
23.99 million tons of cargo at landing (+7.4%) and 22.69 million tons
million tons of loading (+8.7%). The total figure
of containerized goods was 35.65 million
tons (-14.7%), a volume that was achieved with a
container handling of 3,324,861 TEUs (+9.0%). The others
miscellaneous goods were 4.98 million tons (-3.4%). The
movement of cars amounted to 950 thousand vehicles
(-16,3%). In the bulk sector, 1.09 were handled
million tonnes of liquid bulk (-17.2%) and 4.96 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-17.2%)
tons of dry bulk (-12.6%).