EBRD loan for the expansion of the multipurpose terminals of the ports of Casablanca and Jorf Lasfar

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has
granted to Marsa Maroc a loan of up to 690 million dirhams (65 million dirhams).
million euros) intended to finance the upgrading projects
of the multipurpose terminals in the ports of Casablanca and Jorf Lasfar
managed by the Moroccan terminal operator, including
the acquisition of handling equipment with low environmental impact
and the implementation of digital solutions. The loan will benefit
of the first loss risk coverage guaranteed by the Union
European Union through the European Fund for Sustainable Development (
EFSD+).