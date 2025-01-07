In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna was stable
Cruises down -17.7% compared to 2023
Ravenna
January 7, 2025
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that the port of Ravenna has archived the
2024 with an increase of +0.16% in the volume of goods handled
on the docks of the port compared to the previous year when the
total was 25,503,131 tons. The month of December alone
closed with a growth of +1.1% over the same month of 2023.
With regard to the whole of 2024, the Port Authority highlighted, in particular,
strong recovery in building materials,
results of 4,079,701 tons with +6.6% compared to 2023,
with recovery to be attributed to the increase in imports of raw materials
for the production of ceramics in the Sassuolo district, the increase in
of solid and liquid agri-food products with 5,308,327
tons (+1.96%), the increase in fertilizers, equal to 1,635,931
tons (+5.3%), and the increase in petroleum and chemical products
amounted to 3,906,713 tons (+6.2%). On the other hand, the
metallurgical products with a total of 5,981,603 tons (-8.2%),
A decrease - explained the Port Authority - which is attributable to
crisis in the European steel industry, accentuated by the
car crisis and import duties, also considering the
decrease in landings from the Taranto steel plant following the
decline in production.
2024 was also negative for containers that were
equal to 199,778 TEUs (-7.9% compared to 2023) for a total of
2,245,052 tons of container loads (-4.6%). Detecting
whereas the container sector is the most affected by the
situation in the Red Sea, the Port Authority noted that the new
CMA CGM feeder to connect the Mediterranean
and Turkey also at the port of Ravenna could reverse
the negative trend that has manifested itself in all ports
and in particular in the Adriatic ports as a result of
this situation. The trailer sector is substantially stable and
of other vehicles, which amounted to 95,410 units, with 1,176 in
less than in 2023 (-1.2%).
Finally, the cruise sector saw in 2024 the movement of
of 272,219 passengers, of which 222,353 in home port, with a decrease of
-17.7% compared to 2023. The Port Authority specified that the drop was
budgeted compared to the record year of 2023 following the
lower reception capacity of the terminal caused by the
construction site for the construction of the new maritime station, which will be
will end in 2026.
"2024 - commented the president of the Port Authority, Daniele
Rossi - it has been a very difficult and complex year under
many points of view, not only for the port of Ravenna but for the whole
Europe due to the persistence of geopolitical tensions whose
effects have not only had a heavy impact on growth
economic situation of our country but have also generated, due to the
risks of new price increases linked to price increases
of raw materials, a climate of general uncertainty which,
inevitably, it slows down investments. The port of Ravenna has
suffered and suffers even more from this situation since
moment that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has put traffic in crisis
with the Black Sea, the historic basin of reference for our port. In
this context, with respect to which, over time, the system has
managed to react by finding new trafficking that allowed
compensated at least in part for the losses, he then came to
impact the problem of the Israeli-Palestinian war with the
consequent crisis of the Suez Canal, through which 12% of the
and 40% of national traffic (20% share
referred to our airport). Since December 2023, when the rebels
Houthis have announced their intention to attack all ships
to Israel without distinction of nationality, many of them
shipowners have decided to no longer let their ships
the route passing through the Suez Canal but to circumnavigate
Africa by lengthening the journey with consequent significant increases
and favoring the ports of Northern Europe to the detriment of
especially of the ports of the North Adriatic. In these few years, the
port of Ravenna has therefore suffered the negative effects of two
events absolutely independent of the important choices
that the port itself was carrying out. Despite this
however, and I am convinced that this shows that the choices
strategic measures are going in the right direction, the port of Ravenna
closes 2024 with a slightly positive sign compared to 2023.
This means that the port of Ravenna despite everything is
grown, managing to recover elsewhere the millions of tons of
lost to the conflict in the Black Sea area and the crisis of
Suez. Starting from the assumption that these two important areas, not
as soon as the current tensions allow it, they will return to being
reference basins of our port, since these
Traffic is traffic destined "naturally" for the port
of Ravenna, it is not difficult to imagine that the port will know
significant growth in volumes handled and the port will be
ready to manage this increase in traffic thanks to the
interventions carried out in recent years".
