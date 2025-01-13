Independent journal on economy and transport policy
06:32 GMT+1
PORTS
Uiltrasporti Campania accuses the top management of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea of having taken a provocative attitude and total closure
An attempt - denounces the union - to downplay the real reasons for the strike
Napoli
January 13, 2025
Highlighting "the almost total adherence by
of the workers of the System Authority
Port of Naples and Salerno" on the day of the strike of
last Thursday proclaimed by the regional secretariats of
Uiltrasporti, Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl
(
of 8
January 2025), the Campania representation of the workers of the
UIL has strongly condemned the statements
issued by the top management of the Port Authority "with which -
denounced the trade union organization - they tried in vain
to belittle the real reasons for the strike through lies and
inaccurate statements". «Annunziata and Grimaldi
(respectively president and secretary general of the Port Authority, ed.)
- said the union organization in a note - they support
that the union protests derive from the need to
correct and recover, by the administration, alleged
"economic benefits previously assigned on the basis of
misleading and arbitrary interpretations that in fact weigh on the
budget of the entity and therefore on general taxation" and
that "this responsibility cannot fall on
This administration which is required, by law, to operate
in the sole and exclusive interest of public affairs".
According to the regional secretariat of Uiltrasporti, they are "still
more serious are the statements of the secretary general, Giuseppe
Grimaldi, who claims that the strike would be based on
the objective of not recovering "some emoluments that are
"erroneously" given to workers, especially
to the union representatives, sums that will have to be recovered".
Denouncing that the statements of the top management of the Port Authority are
"unfounded and inappropriate", Uiltrasporti Campania
explained that the real reasons behind the protest action
they begin by demanding "respect for and application of the
national collective labour agreement for ports, in particular
as regards the 'safeguard clause' and
the establishment of a "third element" of remuneration,
provided for in the addendum to the national contract precisely for the
employees of the Port Authorities. On the merits of ultractivity -
the trade union organization - it is not understood the
Perplexity of the Board of Auditors and the Administration
since the "guarantor" descriptive relationship
of the financial coverage, prepared by the Director of the Office
Financial, Instrumental Resources and Tenders of the entity, has well clarified
that the "theoretical increase of 2027", although not
"calculable... will have to represent a guideline
for the criteria for preparing the 2027 budget"».
"With regard to the third element," the note continues, "beyond
of the Authority's specious perplexity on the
reabsorbability or not of the same, it is specified that the entity
has not really posted the sums relating to the
establishment of this institution and which on more than one occasion has
represented to the trade unions that the same,
having been identified at the time of the establishment of the Port Authority,
it would therefore not be due. Furthermore, there is no evidence of full implementation
of the CCNL since the first
tranches of the planned increases, in the form of welfare".
«With regard to company bargaining (it has not yet been
the renewal table has been open even though it has expired for a year) -
also explained Uiltrasporti Campania - the administration has
disregarded the Istat adjustment of the amounts due provided for by the
2021-2023 decentralised bargaining, signed and signed by the
same top management, with the endorsement of the Board of Auditors and
of the management committee. The hesitation in the application of the
contract signed by them prompted the top management to request,
months ago, to the State Attorney's Office an opinion on the debt of the
aforementioned adaptation, failing to maintain administrative autonomy and
management of the administration and raising doubts
on contractual good faith. The administration knew what was going on
subscribing or already imagined that he would not give you
application?". "Without going into the merits of the
questionable applicability of the "Brunetta" -
continued the union referring to the reform of the functioning
introduced in 2008-2009
by the then Minister for Public Administration, Renato
Brunetta - Uiltrasporti challenges the Port Authorities that the body gives it
a distorted application by curtailing items that, as per the CCNL, make
part of the basic economic treatment".
The note goes on to underline that "Uiltrasporti does not
can only appreciate a "sober" management
of public spending, flaunted by this body. Given that
the Authority shall have financial autonomy and shall not be
burdens the state budget - specified the union - not
We can accept that we are talking about tax damage for emoluments
due to workers, while the management practiced in recent years
four years since these summits has had no limits on spending on
external consultancy, purchases and sponsorships of any kind
typologies unrelated to the port. It is unacceptable,
also, that public money is used in a way that
discriminatory: in the meeting of 25 November last, the Committee of
management has delegated to the Ministry the opinion on the application of the
CCNL of employees and at the same time, with a resolution, the only
not published on the institution's website, increased the bonuses to managers
without a negotiation table being underway and without a regular
proceedings, among other things, on objectives already achieved. To
request for civic access to these documents, submitted some time ago,
The administration is still silent. The real waste and the real damage to the
public taxation are those put in place by the
current managers of the Port Authority who, holders of exorbitant salaries
for four years, have been dangerously exposing the institution to
inevitable disputes of a remunerative and non-remunerative nature".
According to Uiltrasporti Campania, "there is a serious state of
widespread malaise among all employees" of the Port Authority
which - for the union - would be "due in particular to a
vexatious attitude on the part of the top management of the administration,
condemned, moreover, for indirect discrimination against a
disabled employee. The results of the well-being survey also
strongly requested by the trade unions, for example
today, eight months after the administration of the questionnaires -
underlines the note - are secret".
Reiterating that Uiltrasporti Campania does not share the position
assumed by the top management of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Tirreno Centrale, the general secretary of the Campania union,
Antonio Aiello specified that, however, Uiltrasporti Campania is
available "to a discussion on these issues, hoping to
to be able to establish a constructive dialogue and not to clash with
the usual rubber wall raised in the last four years by the
top management of the Authority".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher