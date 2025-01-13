From April, Ocean Alliance ships will call at seven Italian ports, four of which are touched only by COSCO/OOCL
In the new configuration of the network of containerized maritime services, Salerno will enter and Livorno will leave
Shanghai/Hong Kong/Taipei/Marsiglia
January 13, 2025
The next configuration of the scheduled service network of
Ocean Alliance, the vessel sharing agreement that sees the collaboration of the
shipping companies CMA CGM, Evergreen, COSCO Shipping Lines and
OOCL, will continue to call at three ports in Italy, calling at which
rise to seven considering also other services operated
outside the alliance by the Chinese sister companies COSCO and OOCL. Yes
This is a total number of stopovers, distributed among those
made by Alliance ships and those operated by the
which is one unit lower than the
Ocean Alliance "Day Eight Product" configuration
currently in force.
In particular, the renewed configuration of the Ocean network
Alliance, which will become operational on April 1st,
will continue to call at the ports of Genoa and La Spezia with a
Asia-Western Mediterranean service whose rotation will touch
the ports of Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Yantian,
Singapore, Piraeus, Genoa, La Spezia, Marseille-Fos, Valencia, Piraeus,
Singapore and Qingdao whether the route is through the
Suez and that, due to the protracted crisis in the Red Sea,
you continue to pass around the Cape of Good Hope. In addition, the two
ports of Genoa and La Spezia, together with the other Ligurian port of Vado
Ligurian and the Campanian port of Salerno, will also be touched by a
service outside the alliance carried out by Chinese companies
Ocean Alliance, whose rotation will make stopovers at
Algeciras, Salerno, La Spezia, Genoa, Vado, Valencia, Algeciras,
New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Miami and Algeciras.
In addition, Ocean Alliance ships will continue to stop at the
port of Trieste as part of the service that the VSA operates between
Asia and the Adriatic and which in the new configuration will scale
the ports of Shanghai, Ningbo, Busan, Shekou, Singapore, Alexandria,
Koper, Trieste, Rijeka, Alexandria, Jeddah, Port Kelang, Shekou and
Shanghai whether the route crosses the Suez Canal or
circumnavigate Africa passing around the Cape of Good Hope.
The reduction from the current eight to the next seven Italian ports
of Ocean's new "Day Nine Product" configuration
Alliance is due to the cancellation of calls at the port of
Livorno currently operated by COSCO's MENA service, airports
replaced in the service by landings at the port of Salerno.
