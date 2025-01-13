CMA CGM will remove the airports in Livorno from the Amerigo service, replacing them with calls in Salerno

French company CMA CGM today announced the next
restructuring of the Amerigo scheduled service which, although
out of the new network of services offered by the Ocean Alliance, the
Vessel Sharing Agreement in which the French company participates
together with Evergreen, COSCO Shipping Lines and OOCL
(
of 13
January
2025), will be adjusted to align it with the analogous
a route also offered by the Chinese COSCO and OOCL. So too CMA
CGM, in Italy, will remove from the Amerigo line, which connects
the Western Mediterranean with the east coast of the USA, the
stopovers at the port of Livorno to replace them with calls at the port of
Salerno.
The renewed rotation of the Amerigo service will become
operational from Salerno on 10 February and will carry out
calls at the ports of Algeciras, Salerno, La Spezia, Genoa, Vado
Liguria, Valencia, Algeciras, New York, Norfolk, Savannah and Miami.