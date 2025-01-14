Yang Ming also renews the service between the Western Mediterranean and the East Coast of the USA

Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation also has
announced today the upcoming restructuring of the rotation of the
AL6 containerized maritime service connecting the ports of the
Western Mediterranean with those of the East Coast of the USA
adapting it to the new configuration of the route communicated by the
members of the Ocean Alliance, vessel sharing agreement to which the
Keelung company does not participate while collaborating with partners
of the alliance on different routes
(
of 13
January
2025).
Therefore, even in the renewed AL6 service of the Yang Ming, the
calls at the Italian port of Livorno will be replaced by landings at
Salerno. The new rotation of the service will make stopovers at
Algeciras, Salerno, La Spezia, Genoa, Vado Ligure, Valencia,
Algeciras, New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Miami and Algeciras.