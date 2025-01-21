The Trump unknown also weighs on the Panama Canal

While the tycoon dreams of taking possession of it with weapons in hand, a bill proposes the start of negotiations with the Panamanian government
Washington
January 21, 2025
Trump the peacemaker. Trump the warmonger. While a large part of the
of the world still wonders if the new US president is
one or the other, when instead it is precisely the subsistence of
this uncertainty that should be alarming, in the United States there are
many in the ranks of the Republican Party who already see the
new president to go on the assault to defend those who are
considered the national interests. One of these is the
control of the Panama Canal. Not that the attempt to
regaining possession of it is a novelty. The strategic waterway
built at the beginning of the last century by the USA,
already after the definitive return of the management of the channel
to the Republic of Panama at the end of the century was at the center of the
of the appetites of exponents of the American right. Crave Now
expertly ridden by the Tycoon President who has explicitly
spoke of a possible use of force to regain possession
of the Panamanian Canal.
Even before Trump's inauguration, the congressman
Republican Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, who is a member of the
Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Committee
Select Committee on China, which has the task of
analyse and propose measures to counter the influence of
People's Republic of China, has decided to pave the way for the new
president presenting the Panama Canal Repurchase Act, a proposal
of the law whose objective is the purchase of the Panama Canal.
The legislative initiative was expressly submitted to
following Trump's repeated declarations of the will
to bring the canal back under American ownership in order to
to increase national and economic security. The proposal
provides for the conferral on the US president
of the authorisation to start and operate, in coordination with the
Secretary of State, negotiations with the Government of the Republic of
Panama to regain the canal.
"President Trump - said Johnson even before
that Trump would become president again - he is right to take into account
the repurchase of the Panama Canal. Interests and
China's presence in the canal region is a reason for
concern. America must project its strength
abroad: owning and operating the Panama Canal could be
an important step toward a stronger America and a more
Sure." Johnson recalled that in 2018, Panama was
was the first Latin American country to join the Belt and
Road Initiative, and since then the investments of the
Chinese companies in the canal infrastructure have increased,
Chinese companies that also manage the two ports on both sides
mouth of the canal.
The Republican congressman then recalled that 72% of all
transits through the Panamanian Canal are made by ships
coming from or going to a U.S. port and that the
canal is also an essential transit route for ships
of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Defense.
Stressing that a possible blockade of transits in the canal of
Panama would force maritime shipments to travel 8,000
miles around South America, Johnson has made
also an economic issue, highlighting that the more than 10,000 ships
who annually cross the Panama Canal pay billions of
toll dollars that, if the canal ownership were
would benefit America.
In Panama, where members of the government in office have not yet
commented on Johnson's bill, to reject it as
"legally impossible and operationally useless" is
was Nivia Rossana Castrellón, former Deputy Foreign Minister
of Panama. "When the United States transferred control
total of the canal in Panama on December 31, 1999 - said
Castrellón - it was not a simple act
administrative. This transfer represented
the implementation of a sophisticated legal framework that makes
practically impossible any attempt at reversibility,
through three levels of legal protection: first of all - it has
explained - Panama's constitution declares the canal a
"inalienable heritage" of the nation, which
means that it cannot be sold, transferred or transferred in
no circumstances. Changing this provision would require
Therefore a modification of the constitutional charter. Secondly, the
Treaty on Permanent Neutrality and the Functioning of the
Panama Canal, signed by Panama and the United States and approved
from 40 countries, in force in perpetuity, establishes Panama as the only
guarantor of the neutrality and functioning of the channel.
This international treaty, to which the United States is a party,
does not provide for mechanisms to transfer administration to countries
Third. As a signatory to this treaty, the United States is
legally required to respect Panama's role as the sole
channel administrator. Thirdly, Panamanian law
contains an operational framework that ensures its operation
under Panamanian control, creating a
which has proven to be remarkably effective".
"At a time when the stability of the routes
is more important than ever -
continued Castrellón - the "buyback" proposals
not only ignore insurmountable legal barriers, but
they also ignore a fundamental reality: the Panama Canal
functioning efficiently under his current administration,
acting as a neutral point for global maritime transit. The
concern about Chinese influence, although legitimate in the most
broad geopolitical context, does not affect independence
and channel neutrality".
