HMM signs an agreement with JNPA to collaborate on the development of the new Indian port of Vadhvan

The South Korean shipping company HMM has signed a
memorandum of understanding with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority
(JNPA) to collaborate on the development of India's new port of
Vadhvan. The agreement with the South Korean carrier follows the similar one
signed at the end of last year by the JNPA with Terminal
Investment Limited (TIL) of the Mediterranean shipping group
of 23
December
2024).
The project of the new port of Vadhvan, which was
officially started last August 30 with the installation of the first
provides for a total investment of 762.2 billion
rupees ($8.8 billion) for the construction of an airport
which will have an annual traffic capacity of
298 million tonnes of cargo, including a capacity of
containerized traffic of approximately 23.2 million TEUs. The
construction of the new port was also decided in
considering that the capacity of the nearby port of
Nhava Sheva managed by JNPA is reaching saturation and the
development of the nearby port of Mumbai is limited by the areas
and the activity in this port of call of the ships of
large flow is hindered by shallow port bottoms
the new port of Vadhvan which will benefit from a
natural seabed of -20 meters.
The project involves the construction of nine container terminals
with a total of 18 quays that will gradually become operational in
starting from 2029. By 2035, the capacity to
Vadhvan containerized traffic will amount to 14.3 million
of TEU.