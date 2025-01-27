COSCO Shipping Lines renews MENA and EMA services between the Mediterranean and the East Coast of the USA

As part of the new configuration of maritime services
line of the Ocean Alliance, the vessel sharing agreement to which
participates together with Evergreen and OOCL
(
of 13
January
2025), the Chinese shipping company COSCO Shipping
Lines has announced a restructuring of its routes
transatlantic liners serving Mediterranean ports. From the next
Shanghai company will reorganize its current
North America Service (MENA) and East Mediterranean to North services
America Service (EMA), which are not part of the Ocean network
Alliance and which are connected through New York, the terminus port of
both routes. The MENA service will see, in particular,
the introduction of calls at the port of Salerno, a port of call in Campania that is
has been introduced into the Ocean Alliance network to replace the
stopovers in Livorno.
The new configuration of the two weekly rotations provides for
for the MENA service calls at the ports of Salerno, La Spezia, Genoa,
Vado Ligure, Valencia, Algeciras, New York, Norfolk, Savannah,
Miami, Algeciras, Salerno and for the EMA service stopovers in Iskenderun,
Aliaga, Istanbul, Piraeus, New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Iskenderun.