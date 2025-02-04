In 2024, the port of Civitavecchia set a new all-time record in cruises
Traffic of over 3.4 million passengers (+4.3%) was recorded
Civitavecchia
February 4, 2025
In 2024 cruise traffic in the port of Civitavecchia
reached a new all-time record of 3,459,238 passengers, with
a growth of +4.3% on the previous year when - he recalled
the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern - was broken through for the first time ever in
Italy, the wall of three million cruise passengers. Last year, the
cruise passengers disembarking and embarking in the port of Lazio are
increased by +5.7% to over 1.72 million passengers,
while those in transit, with 1.74 million units, have
recorded an increase of +3.0%.
