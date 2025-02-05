In 2024, the DSV group's revenues grew but not profits

In the 2024 financial year, the DSV logistics group
recorded a net profit of DKK 10.2 billion (DKK 1.4 billion)
billion), down -18.0% on the previous year,
against a growth of +10.8% in revenues to 167.1
billion crowns, of which 55.2 billion generated by shipments
air freight (+9.0%), 49.3 billion from sea shipments (+16.4%),
€40.5 billion from road shipments (+6.2%) and €25.6 billion from
Danish kroner from other logistics solutions (+10.7%). Because of
mainly due to the +16.0% increase in direct costs, which rose to
124.1 billion crowns, and the +3.2% increase in the costs of
which totalled 16.5 billion, the operating margin
recorded a decrease of -5.1% to 21.8
billions of crowns, with contributions from air and sea shipments
equal to 13.0 billion (-10.2%), from road shipments to 2.8 billion
billion (-1.9%) and from other logistics activities to 5.6
billion (+6.0%). Operating profit amounted to 16.1
billion (-9.2%), with a decrease of -11.0% in contributions deriving
by air and sea shipments (11.9 billion), by -7.2% by
road shipments (€1.9 billion) and -1.1% from other activities
logistics (2.3 billion).
Last year, air and sea freight volumes
moved by the Danish group grew respectively by
+7.1% and +6.6% to 1.4 million tonnes and 2.9 million tonnes
TEU containers.
In the last quarter of 2024 alone, the volume of air shipments
was 362 thousand tons (+7.4% on the same quarter
of 2023) and that of sea shipments of 679 thousand containers
TEU (+6.9%). In the period, revenues amounted to 43.5 billion
Danish kroner (+19.1%), EBITDA at 5.4 billion
(+2.4%), operating profit at €3.9 billion (-0.4%) and net profit at
2.2 billion (-24.2%).
Recall that last September the Danish group signed
the agreement for the acquisition of the German logistics company DB Schenker
(
of 13
September 2024), which is expected to be implemented in
during the second quarter of this year.