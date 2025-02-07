Next Tuesday, at the Marconi Hall in the headquarters of
Ancona of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central, the event "The port as a pole of
strategic development of the territory: traffic, infrastructures and
The new drivers of the future", organized by the Port Authority in
collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo. The initiative aims to
highlight the most important issues related to the development of the
port of Ancona starting from the analyses and data of the "Report
2024 on the maritime economy" of Srm.
illustrated the results of the research carried out by the Port Authority and Srm on the
development potential of the Marche airport.
Program
|
15.00
|
Registrazione partecipanti
|
15.20
|
Saluti introduttivi
|
|
Amm. Isp. (CP) Vincenzo Vitale, Direttore Marittimo delle
Marche
|
|
Giacomo Bugaro, Comune di Ancona, componente Comitato di
Gestione
|
|
Alessandra Florio, Direttrice Regionale Emilia-Romagna e Marche
Intesa Sanpaolo
|
15.35
|
Presentazione del Rapporto 2024 Italian Maritime Economy e
focus sui risultati della ricerca
|
|
Alessandro Panaro, Responsabile Maritime & Energy SRM
Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo
|
16.00
|
Porti, logistica e industria
|
|
Antonello Fontanili, Direttore Generale Uniontrasporti
|
|
Vincenzo Garofalo, Presidente ADSP Mare Adriatico Centrale
|
|
Rodolfo Giampieri, Presidente Assoporti
|
|
Diego Mingarelli, Presidente Confindustria Ancona
|
|
Massimo Stronati, Presidente Interporto Marche Spa
|
16.50
|
Intervista al Viceministro delle Infrastrutture e dei
Trasporti, On. Edoardo Rixi
|
17.10
|
La dimensione dell'economia produttiva del territorio
|
|
Stefania Bergamaschi, Direttrice Commerciale Imprese
Emilia-Romagna e Marche Intesa Sanpaolo
|
|
Luca Bocchino, Componente Organismo di Partenariato ADSP,
rappresentante autotrasporto
|
|
Stefano Garraffo, Presidente Agenti raccomandatari mediatori
marittimi Marche e Abruzzo
|
|
Andrea Morandi, Presidente Federlogistica Marche
|
17.50
|
Conclusioni
|
|
Francesco Acquaroli, Presidente Regione Marche
|
|
|
|
Modera Morena Pivetti, Giornalista esperta di trasporti e
logistica