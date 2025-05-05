Collaboration protocol between the Federation of the Sea and WSense

Today in Rome the Federation of the Sea and WSense, spin-off
of La Sapienza University active in the research, development and
industrialization of underwater communication systems without
wires, have signed a collaboration protocol in order to
joint programmes and initiatives to promote the
training of new skills, create qualified employment and
disseminate the value of the Blue Economy. The agreement paves the way
collaboration between the maritime cluster and other
companies related to the sea in order to create a real network
of companies in the sector, with the aim of forging alliances,
attract investment, consolidate businesses and promote
entrepreneurship in a strategic sector for the country.
«The use of the most advanced technologies
available for the knowledge of the seabed, deep waters and
everything that happens under the surface of the seas - commented the
president of the Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli - is
essential for the dissemination of innovation, knowledge,
of the skills necessary to make the activities compatible
with environmental, climate and safety protection
critical infrastructure. For this reason, we considered
The start of a collaboration between the maritime cluster
in all its articulations and WSense. Federation of
Mare believes it is essential to encourage cooperation between bodies
public and private sectors operating in the many fields of the economy of the
sea, including those activities below the surface of the
that promote and protect many of the fundamental interests of the
Country. For this reason, we will be happy to develop synergies with the
National Pole of the Underwater Dimension, of which WSense is also
as it is among the members of Cluster Big - Cluster
National Technological Economy of the Sea, with which the Federation
del Mare has had an agreement since 2021".