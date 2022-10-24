testata inforMARE
PORTS
MSC enters the port trailer sector by buying Mediterranean tugboats, the world's third largest operator
The company, ceded by Picked Tugboats and DWS Infrastructure, has a fleet of about 170 naval vehicles and over one thousand employees
Ginevra
October 24, 2022
The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has acquired the entire capital of the Mediterranean port towering company Tugchiatori Mediterranean so far for 65% in the hands of the Genovese Tugboats Meeting and for 35% at the DWS Fund Infrastructure (German group DWS). The completion of the purchase, which MSC makes through the wholly owned subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies Services, is subject to the receipt of approvals, including by the competition authorities.

Tugchiatori Mediterranean, which is active in Italy (ports of Ancona, Augusta, Catania, Genoa, Ortona, Pescara, Pozzallo, Ravenna, Salerno, Siracusa, Termoli, Trieste and Vasto), Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway, Greece and Colombia, has recently expanded its capabilities and scope by bringing to an end the acquisition of the Singaporean Keppel Smit Towage and Malaysian Maju Maritime ( of the June 30 2022). With the operation Tutuchiatori Mediterranean has become the world's third largest port-trailer company with a fleet of about 170 naval vehicles and over a thousand employees.

"We are very happy," said MSC Chairman Diego Aponte, commenting on the acquisition, to be able to offer our contribution to the growth and development of Mediterranean tugboats and we look forward to continuing to expand. activity, starting from the valuable work of the families that have developed the company in the last 100 years. "

" We believe the Executive Board of Tugboats, Gregorio Gavarone-that Tugboat Gathering, together with DWS, has done an incredible job in recent years to support the Mediterranean tugboat in becoming a of leading towing companies in the world. Thanks to its global network in maritime and port operations, we believe that MSC is the ideal investor to accompany Mediterranean Reachers towards its next chapter of growth. " Hamish Mackenzie, a respectable for the Infrastructure of DWS, also said that " Mediterranean tugboats have found in MSC a partner who shares the commitment and ambition for continued growth and we are confident that both of these are the parties will continue to express all the potential of Mediterranean Reachers. "

In the transaction UniCredit acted as a financial advisor, KPMG as an advisor for accounting and tax due diligence and Chiomenti as a legal advisor to MSC, while Lazard acted as a financial advisor along with Pedersoli and Legance as advisor legal for Reg Reunited and DWS.
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La prima “grana” del nuovo governo: spiegare a Musumeci quali competenze avrà sul “Mare”
Roma
Se ne avrà, il secondo problema dell'esecutivo di Meloni sarà convincere Salvini a concedergliele
PORTI
MSC entra nel settore del rimorchio portuale comprando Rimorchiatori Mediterranei, il terzo operatore mondiale
Ginevra
La società, ceduta da Rimorchiatori Riuniti e DWS Infrastructure, ha una flotta di circa 170 mezzi navali e oltre mille dipendenti
Il gruppo armatoriale Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) ha acquisito l'intero capitale della società di rimorchio portuale Rimorchiatori Mediterranei sinora per il 65% in mano alla genovese Rimorchiatori Riuniti e per il 35% al fondo DWS Infrastructure (gruppo tedesco DWS). Il ...
CANTIERI NAVALI
SEA Europe, bisogna risolvere una volta per tutte la questione delle pratiche di dumping dei cantieri navali asiatici
Bruxelles
Accolto con favore il voto del Parlamento UE sul regolamento FuelEU Maritime
PORTI
Raccomandazioni di ESPO, FEPORT ed ETA affinché le norme sulla decarbonizzazione dello shipping non penalizzino la portualità europea
Bruxelles
Invito a non ampliare l'ambito di applicazione dell'EU ETS portando da 5.000 a 400 la soglia delle tsl delle navi
Le associazioni dei porti, dei terminalisti portuali e degli operatori di servizi di rimorchio europei temono che, nell'ambito delle iniziative “Fit for 55”, la possibile revisione dell'EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), il sistema di scambio di quote di emissione dell'Unione Europea, possa portare ad introdurre disposizioni che minino la competitività ...
PORTI
Traffico trimestrale in lieve flessione nel porto di Rotterdam
Rotterdam
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i carichi containerizzati sono diminuiti del -8,0%
Escludendo il periodo aprile-settembre dello scorso anno, quando l'attività aveva registrato un rialzo rispetto alla decisa flessione determinata nello stesso periodo del 2020 dalla pandemia di Covid-19 ...
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Le associazioni europee del trasporto merci su rotaia invocano misure per sostenere l'eccezionale aumento dei costi energetici
Bruxelles
ERFA, UIP e UIRR: esiste il concreto rischio di un collasso delle supply chain che dipendono dai treni merci
PORTI
Assoporti spiega che per la questione dei rifiuti delle navi è necessaria una modifica legislativa
Roma
L'associazione ha evidenziato che il problema mette in difficoltà la stessa portualità
CROCIERE
Global Ports Holding gestirà il traffico crocieristico nella nazione insulare caraibica di Santa Lucia
Istanbul
Previsto anche il potenziamento delle infrastrutture dedicate
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La Russia lancerà satelliti per garantire la sicurezza della navigazione sulla rotta artica
Vostochny
Trutnev: la rotta artica dovrà diventare il secondo corridoio di trasporto mondiale
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'UNCTAD evidenzia l'importanza del rinnovo dell'accordo sul “corridoio del grano”
Ginevra
Sinora ha consentito l'esportazione attraverso i porti ucraini di quasi otto milioni di tonnellate di cereali e prodotti alimentari
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'ECSA apprezza la posizione del Parlamento UE sulla FuelEU Maritime, ma ribadisce la necessità di destinare allo shipping le risorse generate dal regolamento e dall'ETS
Strasburgo
Anche Transport & Environment apprezza l'esito del passaggio del testo a Strasburgo, ma chiede di più
PORTI
Soddisfazione di ESPO per il passaggio in Parlamento europeo dei fascicoli sulla decarbonizzazione del trasporto marittimo
PORTS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
EU warnte schon im Frühjahr vor Einstieg der Chinesen in den Hamburger Hafen
(Handelsblatt.com)
Contradictions at shipyards
(The Korea Times)
