MSC enters the port trailer sector by buying Mediterranean tugboats, the world's third largest operator
The company, ceded by Picked Tugboats and DWS Infrastructure, has a fleet of about 170 naval vehicles and over one thousand employees
Ginevra
October 24, 2022
The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has acquired the entire capital of the Mediterranean port towering company Tugchiatori Mediterranean so far for 65% in the hands of the Genovese Tugboats Meeting and for 35% at the DWS Fund Infrastructure (German group DWS). The completion of the purchase, which MSC makes through the wholly owned subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies Services, is subject to the receipt of approvals, including by the competition authorities.
Tugchiatori Mediterranean, which is active in Italy (ports of Ancona, Augusta, Catania, Genoa, Ortona, Pescara, Pozzallo, Ravenna, Salerno, Siracusa, Termoli, Trieste and Vasto), Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway, Greece and Colombia, has recently expanded its capabilities and scope by bringing to an end the acquisition of the Singaporean Keppel Smit Towage and Malaysian Maju Maritime ( of the June 30 2022). With the operation Tutuchiatori Mediterranean has become the world's third largest port-trailer company with a fleet of about 170 naval vehicles and over a thousand employees.
"We are very happy," said MSC Chairman Diego Aponte, commenting on the acquisition, to be able to offer our contribution to the growth and development of Mediterranean tugboats and we look forward to continuing to expand. activity, starting from the valuable work of the families that have developed the company in the last 100 years. "
" We believe the Executive Board of Tugboats, Gregorio Gavarone-that Tugboat Gathering, together with DWS, has done an incredible job in recent years to support the Mediterranean tugboat in becoming a of leading towing companies in the world. Thanks to its global network in maritime and port operations, we believe that MSC is the ideal investor to accompany Mediterranean Reachers towards its next chapter of growth. " Hamish Mackenzie, a respectable for the Infrastructure of DWS, also said that " Mediterranean tugboats have found in MSC a partner who shares the commitment and ambition for continued growth and we are confident that both of these are the parties will continue to express all the potential of Mediterranean Reachers. "
In the transaction UniCredit acted as a financial advisor, KPMG as an advisor for accounting and tax due diligence and Chiomenti as a legal advisor to MSC, while Lazard acted as a financial advisor along with Pedersoli and Legance as advisor legal for Reg Reunited and DWS.
Il gruppo armatoriale Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) ha
acquisito l'intero capitale della società di rimorchio
portuale Rimorchiatori Mediterranei sinora per il 65% in mano alla
genovese Rimorchiatori Riuniti e per il 35% al fondo DWS
Infrastructure (gruppo tedesco DWS). Il ...
