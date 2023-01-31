In 2022 the revenues of the Wärtsilä Group have increased by +22%

In the fourth quarter of 2022 the revenues of the Finnish group Wärtsilä Corporation amounted to 1.77 billion euro, with a growth of +11% on the same period of the year previous and with a contribution of 562 million (-5%) from the sector the production and marketing of propulsion systems naval of the Scandinavian company and of 234 million (+6%) from the segment other products and services for the maritime industry. The profit operating has been of 37 million euros (- 74%) and the profit net of 28 million euros (-67%).
After six quarters of increase, in the last quarterly period Last year the value of new orders acquired by the group is decreased being piled to 1,634 billion euros (-24%), of which 671 million (+2%) deriving from the naval propulsion sector and 190 million (-38%) from the other products and services sector for the maritime industry.
For the whole of 2022, Wärtsilä values new orders amounted to €6.07 billion, an increase of +6% on the previous year, of which 2.42 billion (+20%) from the segment of the naval propulsion and 654 million (- 22%) from other activities for the maritime sector. At 31 December last, the value of the Group order backlog amounted to EUR 5.91 billion (+1%), of which 2.2 billion (+9%) for the propulsion segment and 924 million (-11%) for that of other products and services for the maritime industry.
Last year, revenues totalled 5.84 billion euros (+22%). Operating result and net economic result were both negative and equal respectively to -26 million and -59 million euros compared to positive figures of 314 million and 193 million euros in the previous financial year.
With regard to the development of the maritime market during the course of last year, the president and CEO of Wärtsilä, Håkan Agnevall, specified that "the Market sentiment continued to improve throughout 2022. The trend of the orders - it has specified - has been supported by record orders for LNG carriers, especially in terms of value of the order. The increase in tonnage demand, the increase in volumes in the passenger travel sector and the Succession of fleet reactivation were elements Favorable. This has also supported our business. in the field of services. At the end of 2022 the active fleet of ships from cruising was 94% compared to around 70% at the end of 2021. The decarbonization - continued Agnevall - continues to be a Increasingly important topic for our customers. As proof our ability to support environmental objectives of our customers have received the announced order for systems of hybrid propulsion for four new heavy-lift ships".
Agnevall also recalled that as a result of the war Russia-Ukraine group exited the Russian market, bringing This process was completed last July, and in the first quarter it was a decrease in value of 200 was recorded in the financial statements million euros related to the exit from Russia.