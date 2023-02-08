In Lombardy the first territorial agreement for welfare in the logistics, freight transport and shipping sectors

Today in Milan the Lombard representatives of the organizations trade unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti and Alsea (Association Lombarda Spedizionieri e Autoportatori) have signed the First territorial agreement for welfare in the logistics sector freight transport, and shipping. Taking advantage of the territorial agreement already existing since 1998, the unions and Alsea have shared the need to give workers and enterprises the opportunity to transform the performance bonus, already envisaged in the agreement, in welfare measures that, as is known, involve tax and social security benefits for workers and employers.
'With this agreement, in consultation with the trade unions - explained the president of Alsea, Betty Schiavoni - We wanted to offer the opportunity also to less structured and workers of these, to be able to use the corporate welfare. With the high taxation on labor that suffers the our country must use every possible tool to reduce, albeit slightly, the tax burden. Like this We also trust that our State will be able to increase the measures of tax relief, essential for the competitiveness of companies and the whole Italian economy».
Trade unions stressed the importance of bargaining decentralized on the territory and like this, if continuously renewed, can also respond to the needs of those workers who work in small companies. These in fact, Although normally without company bargaining, they can with This agreement enjoys the benefits of the territorial one. In this context Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have reiterated the centrality of corporate welfare, so much for the abatement of the tax wedge as well as for its compliance with the needs of workers and their families. Precisely for these reasons it is The need to proceed with the revision of the 1998 agreement in order to make it more responding to the changing needs of a sector characterized by from an extreme dynamism, as for those of the workers who they operate there.