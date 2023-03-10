ANESCO, Border Control Posts are becoming a thorn in the side of Spanish ports

ANESCO, the association of Spanish port terminalists, has accused the Madrid government of not taking any measures to solve the problem of delays in the transition of goods through Spanish ports caused by the activity of Border Control Posts, a problem that the association had last reported last July during a meeting with representatives of the Ministries of Health and Territorial policies. ANESCO reiterated that these delays, often by several days, are causing a consistent loss of traffic, which is diverted to other European ports, and considerable economic and employment damage.
Recalling that in recent months the association has insisted on several times with ministerial officials so that if the issue was addressed, ANESCO specified that it had also formulated resolution proposals to the administration divided between measures related to the optimisation of the operating procedures of the Border control posts and those relating to the need for workforce in the PCF. In particular, measures of the first type Proposals from the Association of Terminal Operators include the Provision of a platform for the foreign health service efficient digital that allows you to integrate all activities for the completion of practices. With regard to the control of products of plant origin, ANESCO has made the request that the same criteria are followed as most countries of the European Union, or to carry out such controls in destination and not at the border. In addition, terminal operators have requested that the signature and completion of the Documentary practices of products of plant origin before of the arrival of the goods in port. As regards the size of the workforce of the PCF, the association asked that in the Posts of Border control there is a number of employees adequate to workload supported by the PCF, also adopting a system rapid replacement of staff absent due to illness or Other causes. Finally, ANESCO has called for the implementation of a System for assigning a productivity level to teams of the CFPs in order to achieve the objectives.