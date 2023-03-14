The ports of Ancona and Igoumenitsa are working to develop the Motorways of the Sea between the Iberian Peninsula and the Eastern Mediterranean

Promote traffic on the Motorways of the Sea crossing transversely the Mediterranean connecting the Iberian Peninsula with the Eastern Mediterranean. It is the objective of an action strategic agreed by the President of the System Authority Port of the Central Adriatic Sea, Vincenzo Garofalo, and by the managing director of the port of Igoumenitsa, Athanasios Porfiris, in a meeting that was held in the framework of LetExpo, the international fair for sustainable logistics, which has just taken place in Verona.
From the comparison emerged in fact the will to launch joint initiatives on the transversal Mediterranean corridor to the Motorways of the Sea, a route connecting the Balkans and Europe Iberian through the passage on Italian territory, in which the port of Ancona and the road infrastructures of Marche and Abruzzo have a central node role both from the point of view geographical, with the location in the middle of the Adriatic and the Adriatic Ionian Macroregion, both thanks to the fact that Ancona is Core port of two European corridors, the Scandinavian-Mediterranean and the Baltic-Adriatic. A competitive advantage - specified the AdSP of the Central Adriatic - also highlighted by the fact that 16% of means embarking for Greece in the Doric port originate in the Iberian Peninsula and from Igoumenitsa they then head towards the Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean area.
The AdSP and the Greek port have already begun to work Together on the development of this trajectory with the European project Newbrain through two actions shared by the partners, that of the digitalisation, to promote a system along the road network connection and information along a single motorway of the sea, and that of environmental sustainability, thanks to the work that Mediterranean ports are doing to define common standards in electrification docks. Precisely on this last point, Ancona and Igoumenitsa will work together to find solutions similar technologies in the development of cold ironing and connection of ships to port electrical infrastructure.