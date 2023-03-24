Austria's Gebrüder Weiss has opened a new logistics terminal in Tyrol
It is located in Reutte, near the Austrian-German border
Reutte/Lauterach
March 24, 2023
Austria's Gebrüder Weiss has opened a new terminal logistics in the Kreckelmoos industrial area in Reutte, Tyrol, near the border between Austria and Germany. The investment has a worth eight million euros and the structure includes a warehouse of 2,160 square meters. In the medium term, the company expects to employ around 30 employees in the new terminal.
