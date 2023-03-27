In 2022 in Spain the short sea shipping has recorded a slight decrease of -0.4%

In 2022, with 269.9 million tons handled, in Spain Short sea shipping showed a slight increase in bending of the -0,4% regarding the 270,9 million tons of the previous year. This is highlighted by the latest edition of the "Statistical Observatory for Short Sea Transport" distance in Spain" of the Asociación Española de Promoción del Transporte Marítimo de Corta Distancia (Shortsea Promotion Center) specifying that this modest contraction is due to the reduction of traffic with abroad. Last year the national cabotage traffic, In fact, it has grown by about six million tons (+12.7%), while short sea shipping with foreign countries are diminished of about seven million tons (- 3.5%).
The report specifies that in 2022 only maritime transport International short-distance ro-ro cargo, with a total of 27,8 million tons, it has marked an increment of +8.0% on 2021 and was the only type of traffic in growth, while bulk and other types of goods have recorded a decline. As part of this growth, however, these trade with only the ports of the Spanish Atlantic coast, having totaled over 3.3 million tons, decreased by -1.6%, while volumes handled with coastal ports Mediterranean, which stood at 24.5 million tonnes, are increased by +9.5%. As for ro-ro traffic with Italy, the Last year, for the first time since 2016, it suffered a reduction having been equal to 9.1 million tons, with a decrease of -5.7% on the beyond 9,6 million tons transported in the 2021.
As for the services of Autostrada del Mare, lines that - according to the Requirements of the Spanish Association - must have a frequency of at least three weekly departures and eliminate road transport built on the same link, in 2022, as well as In the previous year, there were three such services with Spanish ports on the Atlantic coast, which nevertheless have significantly increased (+64.8%) the capacity of Transport in terms of linear meters. Also the Highway services of the Sea with the Spanish ports of the Mediterranean coast have increased capacity compared to 2021 (+11.3%) and their number rose from three to six.
The report points out that in 2020, the year for which the latest available data, short sea shipping, compared to road transport, it captured 10.7% of demand of international transport, while in 2019 the share was higher (11,1%). In 2020 in Spain the highest share of the total of short sea shipping was the one with Italy (53.1%) followed by short sea shipping with United Kingdom (23.9%).