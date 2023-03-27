BRT and the Italian subsidiary of the Geodis have been placed in judicial administration

The Milan court, at the request of the local Prosecution Service of the Republic, ordered the judicial administration for a one-year period against two leading multinational companies in the field of logistics : the BRT (ex Bartolini) of the French group Geopost and the Italian subsidiary of France's Geodis. After making it known this morning that it had implemented a pre-emptive seizure measure of around two million euros issued in respect of tax evaded by seven companies operating in the logistics and express delivery sector, it said. (
2023), the Guardia di Finanza announced that the financiers of the Milan Provincial Command are enforcing the two measures that place the two companies in judicial administration.
The Guardia di Finanzia specified that the decrees were issued " as a result of investigations carried out by the Economico-Financial Police Nucleus in Milan which, in a first period, had focused on an articulated tax fraud characterized by the from using invoices for legally non-existent transactions and the stipulation of fictitious procurement contracts that simulated a manpower administration, in breach of industry law and had already led the local Antimafia District Directorate to have emergency preventive seizures of more than 126 million euros, all of which were subsequently validated by the investigating judge preliminaries. In the second part of the investigation, the investigative attention focused on the transport sector, as part of which a systematic exploitation of several thousand workers emerged. "
"The investigations so far have allowed us to ascertain that the principals, in order to be able to take advantage of the market with competitive prices, take advantage of the state of need for workers, subject them to timetables," GDF said in a statement. and excites of work, moreover by subjecting them, as well as transiting them from one society to another, in fact by depriving them of the envisaged forms of welfare and welfare protection. Such practices, as well as unfavorable for workers, were such as to influence the correct market dynamics and fair competition to the detriment of businesses that instead operate in a healthy manner. The Court of Milan, which is the gravity and the continuation of the established situations, the imposing corporate dimensions in terms of turnover and employees, deemed necessary the intervention of the judicial authority to allow a control over the bodies managers of the two multinationals. "