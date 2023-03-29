Poseidon Acquisition signs the final deal to buy the Atlas Corp.

The Poseidon Acquisition consortium, which is attended by Canadian financial affiliates Fairfax Financial Holdings and U.S. affiliates Washington, David Sokol and Japan's containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE), has signed the final agreement to buy, for about 10.9 billion, the Atlas Corp., a company that owns Seaspan Corporation, which in turn possesses a fleet of chartered container ships in primary shipping companies, and APR Energy, which operates in the field of mobile energy plants (
Under the terms of the deal, Poseidon will acquire all of the ordinary shares in circulation of Atlas not owned by Fairfax, Washington and David Sokol for 15.50 per share in cash. Currently Fairfax, Washington and Sokol hold about 68% percent of the ordinary shares in circulation.