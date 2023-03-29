In 2022 the turnover of the CIMC resulting from the sale of the containers fell by -30.7%

In 2022, the financial results of China's China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) recorded a noticeable decrease that mainly centered in the second half of the year and which also characterized the performance of its production division and marketing of intermodal containers that it generates over a third of the company's turnover.
Last year CIMC's revenues amounted to 141.5 billion yuan (20.6 billion), down -13.5% percent on 2021, of which 45.7 billion was produced by the container segment (-30.7%), including 28.2 billion from the sale of container for buckets (-43.2%) and 5.2 billion from the sale of fridge containers (-0.3%). Operating profit amounted to 7.5 billion yuan (-44.3%) and net profit to 4.6 billion (-45.0%), with a supply from the container sector of almost 5.3 billion (53.6%).
In the second half of 2022 alone, revenues totaled 69.4 billion, with a decrease of -23.3% percent over the same period of the previous year, of which 22.9 billion yuan from the container segment (-40.4%). Operating profit was 3.0 billion (-53.6%) and net profit of 1.4 billion (-58.8%), with 2.2 billion generated by the container segment (-68.2%).
In the whole of 2022 the sales of containers produced by CIMC amounted to 1.24 million teu (-53.4%), of which 1.11 million dry container (-55.9%) and 131mila teu of container reefer (-11.4%). In the second semester alone sales amounted to 495mila teu (-65.1%), of which 432mila teu of dry box (-68.3%) and 63mila teu of fridge containers (+ 17.1%).