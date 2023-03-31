After entry into the MSC group, Bolloré Africa Logistics changes name

After the transfer of ownership of the company to the shipowners group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), transaction that was completed at the end of last year (
of the December 21
2021 and April 1
and December 21
2022), the Bolloré Africa Logistics has been renamed with the new social reason Africa Global Logistics (AGL). AGL has 21mila employees in 49 nations. The company's network includes more than 250 maritime agencies and logistics. In addition, AGL holds 22 port and rail concessions, 66 interports and two river terminals.