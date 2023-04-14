Works at the port of Brindisi, acquitted the president of the AdSP

The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea Southern Adriatic, Ugo Patroni Griffi, and seven other defendants were acquitted, because the fact does not exist for 21 of the 23 counts, as part of the abbreviated trial at the Court of Brindisi on alleged building abuses committed in the realization of safety works in the port of Toast. The judge for the preliminary hearing rejected the requests for conviction submitted by the public prosecutor.
Learning of the acquittal of Patroni Griffi, the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, on behalf of the entire Association of Italian Ports, expressed satisfaction for the acquittal "that - he underlined - confirms the correctness of his action. We reiterate - added Giampieri - our full confidence in the judiciary, how we confirm our support for the work of all the presidents, also in relation to the important works that will have to be implemented."